Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Shopping Centers promote a special Women's Month program

In March, International Women's Day is celebrated and to commemorate the date and honor all the customers who are part of its history, Multiplan's shopping centers have prepared special programs with exhibitions, social actions and activities.

In Rio de Janeiro (RJ), VillageMall is exhibiting an artwork boasting more than 500 crochet flowers, created by artisans from the "Nós do Crochê" social project, which supports socially vulnerable women from the underprivileged Rocinha community. The piece will be on display until March 31 on floor L2. Also in Rio de Janeiro, on March 8, BarraShopping will distribute Lindt chocolates to women in some points of the mall as a gesture of kind-heartedness.

Also in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), in Campo Grande, the celebration of International Women's Day was through LA DIVAS NO PARK, a show on March 8 at the Food Court of ParkShoppingCampoGrande, at 7 p.m. Produced by L.A Music School, the cast was made up of students from its singing course and an all-girl band to accompany them. In the repertoire, national and international songs, highlighting female empowerment and the fight against inequality and racial prejudice.

The MorumbiShopping, ShoppingAnáliaFranco and ShoppingVilaOlímpia shopping centers in São Paulo (SP), and ParkShoppingCampoGrande in São Caetano, are promoting a joint action in partnership with the "Fluxo Sem Tabu" social project to collect sanitary pads and intimate hygiene kits that will be donated to the most vulnerable strata of society, breaking the taboo of menstruation and putting menstrual poverty in Brazil up for debate. The collection at MorumbiShopping will take place on the first floor, at gate C and in front of the Empório Santa Maria. At ShoppingAnáliaFranco, the collection is on Tulipa Floor, in front of Mundo do Cabeleireiro. At ShoppingVilaOlímpia, the collection is on the first floor, Olimpíadas and Fidêncio Ramos Entrances, and at ParkShoppingSãoCaetano, the collection point is on the São Caetano Floor (L1) - Entrance A. In all these malls, the action will last until March 31 and clients making donations get a parking exemption.

Also, at ParkShoppingSãoCaetano, the first 600 women who redeem a special Women's Day coupon on the Multi superapp and present it at the campaign's support point, located in front of gate A at the mall, will win a box of Kopenhagen's Nhá Benta product. The redemption and withdrawal of the gift must be made exclusively on March 8 by the woman who picked up the coupon - limited to 1 gift per CPF.

At RibeirãoShopping, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), the program began on March 4, with activities conducted in the "M Cabin" attraction, which provided a unique and special moment for the female public. In an enclosed, comfortable and Instagrammable space, located on Alameda Gourmet, in the Cafezal Sector of the mall, women could receive, free of charge, positive messages about self-esteem, self-care, anxiety, among others, through a sensorial experience with audio playbacks via computer. There will be another encounter like this on March 31. The initiative is in partnership with and the support of the team of psychologists from MultiSer - Emotion Management Center.

Also, at RibeirãoShopping, another highlight is the "Women who Inspire" exhibition, in partnership with Revide Magazine, which displays 24 photos and profiles of entrepreneurial women from Ribeirão Preto and its surrounding region. The exhibition can be viewed for free from March 8-31 at the Mogiana Sector of the shopping center. In addition, on March 31 there will be an afternoon full of attractions and surprises, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Setor Cafezal. Women can participate, free of charge, in activities about career, fashion and maternity, among other topics. The mall also offers an exclusive hotsite for women to discuss their life experiences and a WhatsApp group with exclusive benefits just for the participating women.

The DiamondMall shopping center in Belo Horizonte (BH), offers "The Art of Being a Woman" exhibition, a new show of paintings inspired by songs interpreted by Brazilian female singers. Besides the artworks, the public will also be able to read the lyrics of each composition interpreted by a paintbrush. The show, produced and curated by Marcos Esteves and based on the appreciation of the many facets of feminism, is free and will be located at Floor L3 from March 8-April 3.

In Porto Alegre (RS), BarraShoppingSul is promoting a cycling tour, on March 19 at 10 a.m., in partnership with Cia Athletica, along the Guaíba riverfront, with the presence of 50 women.

The ParkShoppingBarigüi, in Curitiba (PR), is giving roses to the customers on March 8.

Come celebrate your day with us. Happy Women's Day!