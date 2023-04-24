Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Synthetic Voting Map received from the Bookkeeper (Art. 21-T., § 2, of ICVM 481/09) (In Portuguese)

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly traded Company

SUMMARY REMOTE VOTING MAP RECEIVED FROM THE BOOKKEEPING AGENT

Annual General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2023

A MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution n. 81, of March 29, 2022, discloses to its shareholders, as per exhibit attached hereto, the summary remote voting map received from the bookkeeping agent, which compiles the vote instructions sent by the shareholders through the custody agents and the bookkeeping agent, and provide the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions presented in each item of the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro, April 24, 2023.

Armando d´Almeida Neto

Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director