  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MULT3   BRMULTACNOR5

MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.

(MULT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:34 2023-04-24 pm EDT
25.05 BRL   -0.40%
05:58pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Synthetic Voting Map received from the Bookkeeper (Art. 21-T., § 2, of ICVM 481/09) (In Portuguese)
PU
04/11Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
03/31MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Summary 
Summary

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Synthetic Voting Map received from the Bookkeeper (Art. 21-T., § 2, of ICVM 481/09) (In Portuguese)

04/24/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.

Publicly traded Company

SUMMARY REMOTE VOTING MAP RECEIVED FROM THE BOOKKEEPING AGENT

Annual General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2023

A MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution n. 81, of March 29, 2022, discloses to its shareholders, as per exhibit attached hereto, the summary remote voting map received from the bookkeeping agent, which compiles the vote instructions sent by the shareholders through the custody agents and the bookkeeping agent, and provide the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions presented in each item of the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro, April 24, 2023.

Armando d´Almeida Neto

Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director

EXHIBIT

Summary Remote Voting Map Received from the Bookkeeping Agent

Annual General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2023

Votes and Number of Shares

Code and Description of the Resolutions

Approval

Rejection

Abstention

(Yes)

(No)

1 - Review the manager's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote

on the Financial Statements of the Company, together with

285,506,199

459,028

9,458,548

the Management Auditors' Report, for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2022.

2 - Decide on the destination of net income for the fiscal year

295,423,775

0

0

ended on December 31, 2022, as per Management Proposal.

3 - Set the global annual compensation of the Company's

Management for the fiscal year 2023 (period between

January 1 and December 31, 2023), in the total amount of up

286,695,246

8,728,529

0

to R$ 62,015,690.20, as per detailed in the Management

Proposal.

4 - Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal

council, under the terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976?

(If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares

15,984,741

130,308,548

149,130,486

will not be computed for the request of the establishment of

the fiscal council).

Disclaimer

Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 21:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 018 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2023 829 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2023 1 750 M 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,4x
Yield 2023 2,69%
Capitalization 14 720 M 2 910 M 2 910 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,16x
EV / Sales 2024 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 80 372
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,15 BRL
Average target price 30,21 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Kaminitz Peres Chief Executive Officer & Director
Armando d'Almeida Neto Chief Financial Officer
José Isaac Peres Chairman
Marcelo Ferreira Martins Vice President-Operation
Vander Aloisio Giordano Vice President-Compliance & Institution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.14.84%2 915
SCENTRE GROUP-2.43%9 745
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED1.47%3 877
AEON MALL CO., LTD.8.56%3 136
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED-3.92%2 943
VINCOM RETAIL7.03%2 699
