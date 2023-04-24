Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S A : Synthetic Voting Map received from the Bookkeeper (Art. 21-T., § 2, of ICVM 481/09) (In Portuguese)
04/24/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A.
Publicly traded Company
SUMMARY REMOTE VOTING MAP RECEIVED FROM THE BOOKKEEPING AGENT
Annual General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2023
A MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution n. 81, of March 29, 2022, discloses to its shareholders, as per exhibit attached hereto, the summary remote voting map received from the bookkeeping agent, which compiles the vote instructions sent by the shareholders through the custody agents and the bookkeeping agent, and provide the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions presented in each item of the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2023.
Rio de Janeiro, April 24, 2023.
Armando d´Almeida Neto
Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director
EXHIBIT
Summary Remote Voting Map Received from the Bookkeeping Agent
Annual General Meeting to be held on April 28, 2023
Votes and Number of Shares
Code and Description of the Resolutions
Approval
Rejection
Abstention
(Yes)
(No)
1 - Review the manager's accounts, analyze, discuss and vote
on the Financial Statements of the Company, together with
285,506,199
459,028
9,458,548
the Management Auditors' Report, for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2022.
2 - Decide on the destination of net income for the fiscal year
295,423,775
0
0
ended on December 31, 2022, as per Management Proposal.
3 - Set the global annual compensation of the Company's
Management for the fiscal year 2023 (period between
January 1 and December 31, 2023), in the total amount of up
286,695,246
8,728,529
0
to R$ 62,015,690.20, as per detailed in the Management
Proposal.
4 - Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal
council, under the terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976?
(If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares
15,984,741
130,308,548
149,130,486
will not be computed for the request of the establishment of
