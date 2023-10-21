Multiply Group PJSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 21, 2023 at 08:10 am EDT Share

Multiply Group PJSC reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was AED 351.79 million compared to AED 284.12 million a year ago. Net income was AED 84.84 million compared to AED 9,251.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AED 0.008 compared to AED 0.83 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was AED 897.3 million compared to AED 791.38 million a year ago. Net income was AED 410.13 million compared to AED 9,641.24 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AED 0.04 compared to AED 0.86 a year ago.