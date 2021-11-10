Log in
    MULQ   SE0000353898

MULTIQ INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(MULQ)
Johan Husberger will become the new acting CEO of MultiQ

11/10/2021 | 03:25am EST
The board of MultiQ has appointed Johan Husberger as the new acting CEO of the company. The position will be taken up effective immediately.

Johan is already a member of the group management team as Sales Director and has worked at MultiQ for eight years. Prior to that, he has been CEO of IT Scandinavia, Business Area Manager at Sydexpo, Sales Manager at Tele2 and Group Manager at Poolia. He has a degree in Business Administration with Marketing from Lund University.

"Johan has the leadership qualities that we need for our continued growth journey. He has extensive experience in sales, knows the company well and has the skills we're looking for in the CEO position. We look forward to starting work with Johan to continue to create growth after the pandemic's influence. At the same time, I would like to thank our former CEO Henrik Esbjörnson for his efforts during a difficult pandemic and wish him all the best in the future", says Lars Pålsson, Chairman of the Board of MultiQ.

"I thank you for the trust and look forward with great enthusiasm to leading the company. I already know the management team and almost all employees, so I know what great engagement there is here in the MultiQ family", says Johan Husberger.

MultiQ International AB published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
