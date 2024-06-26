EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude SE / Share buyback

Multitude SE: Repurchase of own shares 25.06.2024



26.06.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Helsinki, 26 June 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) has on 25 June 2024 acquired its own shares (ISIN: FI4000106299) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR XETRA 3,325 5.87 19,525.07 Total 3,325 5.87 19,525.07

*Rounded to two decimals

On 16 May 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program of up to 100,000 shares or up to EUR 700,000. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024 started on 25 June 2024 and ends by 30 June 2024.

Total cost of transactions executed on 25 June 2024 was EUR 19,525.07. After the disclosed transactions, Multitude SE holds 63,361 treasury shares.

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.