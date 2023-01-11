Correction of a release from 11/01/2023, 08:55 CET/CEST - Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%
01/11/2023 | 03:12am EST
EQS-News: Multitude SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Correction of a release from 11/01/2023, 08:55 CET/CEST - Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5% (news with additional features)
11.01.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST
Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%
Helsinki, 11 January, 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) has on 10 January received a notification from Dorval Asset Management, stating that the company’s ownership in Multitude SE has, on 6 January, 2023, decreased below the threshold of 5%.
Total holding of Dorval Asset Management subject to the notification obligation:
% of shares and voting rights
(total of 7.A)
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached
4,80%
0,00%
4,80%
21 723 960
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
5,09%
0,00%
5,09%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000106299
1 043 732
4,80%
SUBTOTAL A
1 043 732
4,80%
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both
NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARTICIPATIONS 1
98,94%
98,94%
EMPLOYEES
1,06%
1,06%
Contacts:
Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is a fully regulatedgrowth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform:Ferratum as consumer lender,CapitalBoxas business lender, andSweepBankas a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generatedEUR 214 millionturnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 inFinlandand islistedin the Prime Standardsegmentof theFrankfurt Stock Exchangeunder the symbol ‘FRU.’www.multitude.com