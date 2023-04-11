Advanced search
    FRU   FI4000106299

MULTITUDE SE

(FRU)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:35 2023-04-11 am EDT
4.140 EUR   +0.49%
Dd : Multitude SE: Mrs Julie Chatterjee, buy
EQ
Dd : Multitude SE: Mr Bernd Egger, buy
EQ
Dd : Multitude SE: Mr Antti Kumpulainen, buy
EQ
DD: Multitude SE: Mr Bernd Egger, buy

04/11/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.04.2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Egger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Financial Officer of Multitude SE, Managing Director of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Multitude SE

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.9934 EUR 11433.1042 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.9934 EUR 11433.1042 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


11.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

82467  11.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605085&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
