DD: Multitude SE: Mr Bernd Egger, buy
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.04.2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr
|First name:
|Bernd
|Last name(s):
|Egger
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer of Multitude SE, Managing Director of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.9934 EUR
|11433.1042 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.9934 EUR
|11433.1042 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Sales 2023
|
237 M
257 M
257 M
|Net income 2023
|
16,7 M
18,1 M
18,1 M
|Net cash 2023
|
78,2 M
84,8 M
84,8 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|5,37x
|Yield 2023
|2,31%
|Capitalization
|
88,9 M
96,4 M
96,4 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,05x
|EV / Sales 2024
|-0,04x
|Nbr of Employees
|683
|Free-Float
|42,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MULTITUDE SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|4,12 €
|Average target price
|8,15 €
|Spread / Average Target
|97,8%