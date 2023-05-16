Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Multitude SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRU   FI4000106299

MULTITUDE SE

(FRU)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:56 2023-05-15 am EDT
3.980 EUR   -0.50%
02:02aMultitude SE - Managers' transactions - Egger
GL
02:02aMultitude SE - Managers' transactions - Hansson Tönning
GL
02:02aMultitude SE - Managers' transactions - Jokela
GL
DD: Multitude SE: Mr Shaun Vella, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

05/16/2023 | 02:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr
First name: Shaun
Last name(s): Vella

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief HR Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Multitude SE

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction
RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 261.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 261.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

83213  16.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
