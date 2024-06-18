Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tarja Jokela
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jorma Jokela
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 66469/4/6
Transaction date: 2024-06-12
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: NO0013259747
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 97.6 PCT
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 97.6 PCT
Transaction date: 2024-06-12
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: NO0012702549
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 103.75 PCT
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 103.75 PCT
