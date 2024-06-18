

Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Jokela



18.06.2024 / 13:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tarja Jokela

Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jorma Jokela

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 66469/4/6



____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-12

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: NO0013259747

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 97.6 PCT



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 97.6 PCT

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-12

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: NO0012702549

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 103.75 PCT



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 103.75 PCT

