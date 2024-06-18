Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Jokela

18.06.2024 / 13:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tarja Jokela
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jorma Jokela
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 66469/4/6
 
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-06-12
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: NO0013259747
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
 
 
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 97.6 PCT
 
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 97.6 PCT
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-06-12
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: NO0012702549
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
 
 
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000000 Unit price: 103.75 PCT
 
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1000000 Volume weighted average price: 103.75 PCT

18.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet:https://www.multitude.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

92497  18.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1927751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a