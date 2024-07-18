Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Vella

18.07.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACQUISITION

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Shaun Vella
2Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief HR Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a) Name Multitude SE
b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716
4Details of the transaction(s)
a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares
b) ISIN MT0002810100
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
d) Currency EUR
e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transactionDate
Time (UTC)
Price
Volume

2024-07-08
Not quantifiable
6.2306
1355

2024-07-09
Not quantifiable
6.2400
63

2024-07-10
Not quantifiable
6.2650
991

2024-07-11
Not quantifiable
6.2991
1030

2024-07-12
Not quantifiable
6.2626
349

2024-07-15
Not quantifiable
6.3000
6269

2024-07-16
Not quantifiable
6.1522
2587

 
f) Place of transaction XETA, BEUP, XPAC, CEUX, EBLX, XPOS, CEUD, TQEM

 

 

PLEDGE

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Shaun Vella
2Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief HR Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a) Name Multitude SE
b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716
4Details of the transaction(s)
a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares
b) ISIN MT0002810100
c) Nature of the transaction Pledge
d) Currency EUR
e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transactionDate
Time
Price
Volume

2024-07-08
N/A
Not quantifiable
1355

2024-07-09
N/A
Not quantifiable
63

2024-07-10
N/A
Not quantifiable
991

2024-07-11
N/A
Not quantifiable
1030

2024-07-12
N/A
Not quantifiable
349

2024-07-15
N/A
Not quantifiable
6269

2024-07-16
N/A
Not quantifiable
2587

 
f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

 


Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet:https://www.multitude.com/

 
