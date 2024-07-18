Real-time Estimate
DD: Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Stareika
July 18, 2024 at 05:01 am EDT
Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Stareika
18.07.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ACQUISITION
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)
Name
Mantvydas Stareika 2 Reason for notification a)
Position / status
Tribe CEO - CapitalBox b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a)
Name
Multitude SE b)
LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 4 Details of the transaction(s) a)
Financial instrument
Ordinary shares b)
ISIN
MT0002810100 c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition d)
Currency
EUR e)
Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction Date Time (UTC) Price Volume
2024-07-08
Not quantifiable
6.2306
2712
2024-07-09
Not quantifiable
6.2400
126
2024-07-10
Not quantifiable
6.2650
1982
2024-07-11
Not quantifiable
6.2991
2059
2024-07-12
Not quantifiable
6.2626
698
2024-07-15
Not quantifiable
6.3000
12538
2024-07-16
Not quantifiable
6.1522
5175
f)
Place of transaction
XETA, BEUP, XPAC, CEUX, EBLX, XPOS, CEUD, TQEM
PLEDGE
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a)
Name
Mantvydas Stareika 2 Reason for notification a)
Position / status
Tribe CEO - CapitalBox b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a)
Name
Multitude SE b)
LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 4 Details of the transaction(s) a)
Financial instrument
Ordinary shares b)
ISIN
MT0002810100 c)
Nature of the transaction
Pledge d)
Currency
EUR e)
Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction Date Time Price Volume
2024-07-08
N/A
Not quantifiable
2712
2024-07-09
N/A
Not quantifiable
126
2024-07-10
N/A
Not quantifiable
1982
2024-07-11
N/A
Not quantifiable
2059
2024-07-12
N/A
Not quantifiable
698
2024-07-15
N/A
Not quantifiable
12538
2024-07-16
N/A
Not quantifiable
5175
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
18.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
End of News
EQS News Service
92995 18.07.2024 CET/CEST
Multitude SE is a financial technology (FinTech) company. The Company is engaged in offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechâs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by its internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. The Companyâs business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Its products under the Ferratum brand include Micro Loan, Plus Loan, Prime Loan, and Credit Limit. SMEâs banking business unit provides essential financial solutions to SMEs through its credit lines and installment loans under the brand of CapitalBox. Its products under the CapitalBox brand include Installment Loans, Credit Line, Secured Loan, and Purchase Finance (BNPL). Multitude Bank is engaged in offering Secured Debt and Payment Solution.
