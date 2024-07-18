

Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Egger



18.07.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ACQUISITION 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernd Egger 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Multitude SE b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares b) ISIN MT0002810100 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition d) Currency EUR e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction Date

Time (UTC)

Price

Volume



2024-07-08

Not quantifiable

6.2306

3165



2024-07-09

Not quantifiable

6.2400

147



2024-07-10

Not quantifiable

6.2650

2312



2024-07-11

Not quantifiable

6.2991

2403



2024-07-12

Not quantifiable

6.2626

815



2024-07-15

Not quantifiable

6.3000

14626



2024-07-16

Not quantifiable

6.1522

6038



f) Place of transaction XETA, BEUP, XPAC, CEUX, EBLX, XPOS, CEUD, TQEM PLEDGE 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernd Egger 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Multitude SE b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares b) ISIN MT0002810100 c) Nature of the transaction Pledge d) Currency EUR e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transaction Date

Time

Price

Volume



2024-07-08

N/A

Not quantifiable

3165



2024-07-09

N/A

Not quantifiable

147



2024-07-10

N/A

Not quantifiable

2312



2024-07-11

N/A

Not quantifiable

2403



2024-07-12

N/A

Not quantifiable

815



2024-07-15

N/A

Not quantifiable

14626



2024-07-16

N/A

Not quantifiable

6038



f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

