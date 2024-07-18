Multitude SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Egger

18.07.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST
ACQUISITION

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernd Egger
2Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a) Name Multitude SE
b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716
4Details of the transaction(s)
a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares
b) ISIN MT0002810100
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
d) Currency EUR
e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transactionDate
Time (UTC)
Price
Volume

2024-07-08
Not quantifiable
6.2306
3165

2024-07-09
Not quantifiable
6.2400
147

2024-07-10
Not quantifiable
6.2650
2312

2024-07-11
Not quantifiable
6.2991
2403

2024-07-12
Not quantifiable
6.2626
815

2024-07-15
Not quantifiable
6.3000
14626

2024-07-16
Not quantifiable
6.1522
6038

 
f) Place of transaction XETA, BEUP, XPAC, CEUX, EBLX, XPOS, CEUD, TQEM

 

 

PLEDGE

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernd Egger
2Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer
a) Name Multitude SE
b) LEI 74370078YLPFWHE33716
4Details of the transaction(s)
a) Financial instrument Ordinary shares
b) ISIN MT0002810100
c) Nature of the transaction Pledge
d) Currency EUR
e) Price(s) and volume (s) and date of the transactionDate
Time
Price
Volume

2024-07-08
N/A
Not quantifiable
3165

2024-07-09
N/A
Not quantifiable
147

2024-07-10
N/A
Not quantifiable
2312

2024-07-11
N/A
Not quantifiable
2403

2024-07-12
N/A
Not quantifiable
815

2024-07-15
N/A
Not quantifiable
14626

2024-07-16
N/A
Not quantifiable
6038

 
f) Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

 


Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet:https://www.multitude.com/

 
92987  18.07.2024 CET/CEST

