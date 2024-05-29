EQS-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): ESG

Multitude Achieves Board Diversity Milestone Ahead of Schedule



29.05.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Helsinki, 29 May 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) has surpassed its 2025 diversity target for the Board of Directors, achieving 50% female representation as of 25 April 2024. This significant milestone aligns with the company’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity at the Board and management level as part of Multitude’s ESG strategy.

The Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) confirmed the number of Board members at six. It re-elected Goutam Challagalla, Jorma Jokela, Kristiina Leppänen, Lea Liigus, and Ari Tiukkanen.

Additionally, Marion Khüny was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors for a term ending at the next AGM, as well as a member of the Audit Committee, and Chairperson of the Risk Committee, key positions that will benefit from her expertise and further strengthen our commitment to diversity.

"We are delighted to have Marion Khüny join our Board of Directors. Her extensive background in finance and governance is an excellent addition to the company and positions us strongly for the future. With her appointment, we now have an equal representation of men and women on our Board of Directors. This milestone reflects our strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, not only at the Board of Directors but all of Multitude," Jorma Jokela, CEO of Multitude, commented on the appointment.

“I am looking forward to working with Jorma and the rest of the Board of Directors. I strongly believe that Multitude’s goal of democratising financial services to the underserved is vital in today's economic situation in Europe”, said Marion Khüny. “I believe that a vital part of Multitude’s operations is its risk management, and as part of the Audit and of the Risk Committee I am happy to further strengthen its focus on financial stability of its business model and the reduction of risks.”

Marion Khüny has over 30 years of experience in senior financial and leadership positions within commercial and investment banking and portfolio management. Her background includes significant roles in supervisory board governance and risk management. Since May 2022, she has been a member of the Supervisory Board at Valiant Holding AG and Erste Group Bank AG, where she contributes to the Audit, Risk, and IT Committees. Marion holds a master’s degree in International Business Administration from the Leopold-Franzens-Universität in Austria.

This achievement aligns with the EU directive aiming to improve gender balance on company boards, which sets a target of 40% of non-executive directors being members of the underrepresented sex by June 2026. Multitude has successfully surpassed this target with a 50% representation of women both among directors and non-executive directors. Visit our website for further details on the company’s corporate governance and diversity initiatives https://www.multitude.com/esg/diversity-and-inclusion.

In line with our diversity achievements, Multitude is proud to join the EU in celebrating Diversity & Inclusion Month Promoting Diversity in the EU in 2024 (eudiversity2024.eu).

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox), and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.