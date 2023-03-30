Multitude : Auditor's Report 2022 Report

1 (10)

Auditor's Report (Translation of the Finnish Original)

To the Annual General Meeting of Multitude SE

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

In our opinion

• the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the group's financial position and financial performance and cash flows in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the EU

• the financial statements give a true and fair view of the parent company's financial performance and financial position in accordance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of the financial statements in Finland and comply with statutory requirements.

Our opinion is consistent with the additional report to the Audit Committee.

What we have audited

We have audited the financial statements of Multitude SE (business identity code 1950969-1) for the year ended 31 December 2022. The financial statements comprise:

• the consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows and notes, including a summary of significant accounting policies

• the parent company's balance sheet, income statement, statement of cash flows and notes.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with good auditing practice in Finland. Our responsibilities under good auditing practice are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the parent company and of the group companies in accordance with the ethical requirements that are applicable in Finland and are relevant to our audit, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

To the best of our knowledge and belief, the non-audit services that we have provided to the parent company and to the group companies are in accordance with the applicable law and regulations in Finland and we have not provided non-audit services that are prohibited under Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 537/2014. The non-audit services that we have provided are disclosed in note 10 to the Financial Statements.

Our Audit Approach

Overview

• Overall group materiality: € 1,6 million, which represents 0,73 % of the group's total revenue

• The group audit scope includes all significant companies in Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Luxembourg and Malta, covering the vast majority of revenues, assets and liabilities

• Credit loss allowances in respect of loans to customers

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain.

Materiality

The scope of our audit was influenced by our application of materiality. An audit is designed to obtain reasonable assurance whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. Misstatements may arise due to fraud or error. They are considered material if individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

Based on our professional judgement, we determined certain quantitative thresholds for materiality, including the overall group materiality for the consolidated financial statements as set out in the table below. These, together with qualitative considerations, helped us to determine the scope of our audit and the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and to evaluate the effect of misstatements on the financial statements as a whole.

Overall group materiality € 1,6 million (previous year € 1,6 million) How we determined it Total revenue Rationale for the materiality We chose total revenue as the benchmark because, in our view, it benchmark applied best reflects the extent of the business operations and the growth rate of the group and it is a generally accepted benchmark.

How we tailored our group audit scope

We tailored the scope of our audit, taking into account the structure of the Multitude group, the size, complexity and risks of individual subsidiaries, group's processes and controls related to financial reporting, and the industry in which the group operates. Using these criteria we selected companies and accounts into our group audit scope and at the same time ensured that we get sufficient coverage to our audit, in order to issue an audit opinion for the group.

We determined the type of work that needed to be performed at group companies by us, as the group engagement team, or by auditors from other PwC network firms operating under our instruction. Audits were performed in group companies which are considered significant either because of their individual financial significance or due to their specific nature, covering the vast majority of revenue, assets and liabilities of the group. Selected specified procedures as well as analytical procedures were performed to cover the remaining companies.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

Key audit matter in the audit of the group How our audit addressed the key audit matter Credit loss allowances in respect of loans to customers

Refer to Notes 4.2 in the consolidated financial statements

As at 31 December 2022 the group's loans to customers gross balance amounted to € 619,8 million. Loans to customers are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. A credit loss allowance is recorded to adjust the balance to the present value of estimated future cash flows. The credit loss allowance of loans to customers amounted to € 110,3 million as at 31 December 2022.

Credit loss allowances in respect of loans to customers represent management's best estimate of expected credit losses ('ECLs') within the loan portfolios at the reporting date.

The development of the models designed to estimate ECLs on loans to customers in accordance with the requirements of IFRS 9 requires a considerable level of judgement since the determination of ECL is subject to a high degree of estimation uncertainty. The outbreak ofDuring our audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 we continued to focus on the key drivers of the estimation of ECL. Apart from assessing the continued appropriateness of management assumptions, updates to key parameters, new assumptions and enhancements were evaluated and tested.

Discussions with the Audit Committee and Management included:

• assumptions around inputs and adjustments to ECL, in particular changes to risk factors and other inputs within the group's models, in respect of which we provided updates on the results of our testing procedures;

• the application of forward-looking economic guidance, particularly in the context of the estimated impacts of the macroeconomic challenges characterising the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the escalation of the war in Ukraine;

the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the subsequent global macroeconomic uncertainties driven by the war in Ukraine, have resulted in supply chain disruptions and significant inflationary pressures. These realities have exacerbated the level of uncertainty around the calculation of ECL, giving rise to heightened subjectivity in the determination of model assumptions used to estimate key model risk parameters and hence necessitating a higher level of expert judgement.

In general, the group calculates ECLs by using the following key inputs: probability of default (PD), loss given default (LGD) and exposure at default (EAD). The maximum period considered when measuring ECLs is the maximum period over which the group is exposed to credit risk.

Credit loss allowances relating to all loans to customers in the group's consumer and business lending portfolio (Stages 1-3) are determined on a collective portfolio basis.

The group uses an ECL model that relies on risk parameters, specifically PDs determined at a territory and product level to capture similar credit risk characteristics of portfolios. These assumptions are based on internally developed statistical models and historical development data derived from the group's own experience as available at the reporting date.

The output PD is then adjusted using a linear scalar approach to reflect macroeconomic conditions in the group's territories of operation.

• considerations around significant assumptions used by the management in determining LGD parameters; and

• the judgements applied in determining whether certain modifications to existing loan contracts give rise to SICR.

With respect to the ECL models utilised by the group, the continued appropriateness of the modelling policies and methodologies used was independently assessed by reference to the requirements of IFRS 9.

We understood and critically assessed the models used for ECL estimation in the group's consumer and business lending portfolios. Since modelling assumptions and parameters are based on historical data, we assessed the impact of the unprecedent circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent global macroeconomic uncertainties driven by the war in Ukraine which have resulted in supply chain disruptions and significant inflationary pressures have on the adequacy of key model parameters since these are based on historical experience that is not necessarily reflective of the current level of credit risk within the portfolios. The appropriateness of management's judgements was also independently considered in respect of calculation methodologies, calibration of PDs and LGDs, segmentation, and selection of macroeconomic variables. Model calculations were also tested independently.

The LGD used for the group's consumer and business lending portfolio is driven by estimates of loss rates and loss severities (e.g. the valuation of recoveries from loan portfolio sales), taking into consideration other assumptions, including the impact of discounting of recoveries from the date of realisation back to the date of default. The loss severities for the consumer and business lending portfolios also take into account the group's recovery history from internal debt collection activities and customer repayments.

The LGD modelling methodology utilises historicalSubstantive procedures were performed as follows:

• Performed an overall assessment of the ECL provision levels by stage to determine if they were reasonable considering the group's portfolio, risk profile, credit risk management practices and the macroeconomic environment.

• Reviewed and challenged of staging criteria adopted by management (including the determination of SICR and the definition of default) on the basis of the specific nature and contractual characteristics of the group's

experience, which might result in limitations in its reliability to appropriately estimate ECLs especially during periods characterised by unprecedented economic conditions such as those currently experienced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the supply chain disruptions and global inflationary pressures.

The group applies a significant level of judgement in determining whether particular cohorts within its consumer and business lending portfolio exhibit indications of significant increase in credit risk ('SICR') (Stage 2) or demonstrate any Unlikeliness-to-Pay Criteria (Stage 3). In particular, the group applies judgment in determining whether certain modifications to existing loan contracts give rise to SICR.

The impact of supply chain disruptions and the resultant inflation pressures being experienced in the economies of the territories in which the group offers its lending products has increased the level of uncertainty around judgements made in determining the timing of defaults and in respect of staging of its consumer and business lending portfolio.

Under IFRS 9, the group is required to formulate and incorporate multiple forward-looking economic conditions, reflecting management's view of potential future economic developments, into the ECL estimates. A number of macroeconomic scenarios based on the selected macroeconomic variables are considered to capture non-linearity across the group's consumer and business lending portfolios. The complexity attributable to this factor requires management to develop multiple macroeconomic scenarios involving the use of significant judgements. The group utilises a statistical methodology to generate the economic inputs applied within the ECL models.

The outbreak of Covid-19 and the macroeconomic uncertainty induced by the war in Ukraine and related supply chain disruptions have significantly impacted macroeconomic factors such unemployment, Gross Domestic Product ('GDP') and Personal Disposable Income ('PDI'), increasing the uncertainty around judgements made in determining the severity and likelihood of macroeconomic forecasts across theconsumer and business lending products.