Multitude : Corporate Governance Statement 2022 Report

MULTITUDE SE - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

2022

Multitude SE - Corporate governance statement 2022

Multitude SE - Corporate governance statement 2022 This corporate governance statement has been prepared in accordance with the recommenda-tions of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code (2020). The corporate governance statement has been prepared separately from the report of the Board of Directors of Multitude SE ("Multitude" or "Company"), and it is available on Multitude's websitehttps://www.multitude.com/. Multitude's Board of Directors has approved this corporate governance statement. Multitude's external auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, has verified that this statement has been issued and that the description of the main features of the internal control and risk management systems pertaining to the financial reporting process is consistent with Multitude's financial statements. General governance principles Multitude is a European company (SE) domiciled in Helsinki, Finland that in its decision-making and governance complies with the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE), the Finnish European Companies Act, the Finnish Com-panies Act and other relevant legislation concerning European companies listed on a regulated market and the Articles of Association of Multitude. Multitude is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company complies with the rules and regulations of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapier-börse). Multitude complies with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020 published by the Securities Market Association. The Finnish Corporate Governance code is available on the Securities Market Association's website athttps://cgfinland.fi/ and English version at https://cgfinland.fi/en/. Supervision and management of the Company is divided among the General Meeting of Share-holders, the Board of Directors and the CEO.

General Meeting The shareholders exercise their power of decision at the General Meeting. The Company must hold the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by the end of June each year. If necessary, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall be held. Shareholders may exercise their right to speak, ask questions and vote at the General Meeting. The matters to be considered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) are specified in Multitude's Articles of Association and in Chapter 5, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act. Decisions by the General Meeting are published without delay after the meeting by a stock ex-change release and on the Company's websitehttps://www.multitude.com/. Information on General Meetings to Shareholders The Board of Directors shall convene the Annual General Meeting or an Extraordinary General Meeting with a notice to be published on the Company's websitehttps://www.multitude.com/. The notice must list the agenda for the meeting. The notice to a meeting and the Board of Directors' proposals for the meeting are also published as a stock exchange release. The notice to the General Meeting, documents to be submitted to the General Meeting and draft resolutions to the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website at least three weeks before the General Meeting. The Company will disclose on its website the date by which a shareholder shall notify the Board of Directors of the Company of an issue that he or she demands to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. The minutes of the General Meeting shall be posted on the Company's website within two weeks of the General Meeting. The documents related to the General Meeting shall be available on the Company's website at least for three months after the General Meeting.

Organization of the General Meeting

According to the Company's Articles of Association, the General Meeting shall be held in the Com-pany's domicile in Helsinki, Finland or in Frankfurt am Main, State of Hessen, Germany, as decided by the Board of Directors of the Company.

To be able to participate in the General Meeting, a shareholder must be registered on the record date in Multitude's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. Shareholders must register for a General Meeting in advance within the time prescribed in the notice. A shareholder may participate in a General Meeting personally or through a duly authorized proxy. The proxy must present a power-of-attorney form for such authorization. Upon registration for a General Meeting, the shareholder must report to the Company any powers of attorney issued. The share-holder and proxy may have an assistant present at the meeting.

A holder of nominee-registered shares has the right to participate in the General Meeting by virtue of shares, which he/she holds on the record date of the General Meeting and would be entitled to have registered in the shareholders' register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The right to participate in the General Meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been registered into the temporary shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy at the latest by the date and time prescribed in the notice to the General Meeting. A notification by a holder of nominee-registered shares for inclusion in the Company's temporary shareholders' register is perceived as prior notice of participation in the General Meeting.

Attendance of the Board of Directors, Managing Director and Auditor at the General Meeting

The chairman of the Board of Directors and a sufficient number of members of the Board and its Committees as well as the CEO shall attend the General Meeting unless there are well-founded reasons for absence. In addition, the auditor shall be present at the Annual General Meeting, unless there are well-founded reasons for absence.

Attendance of a prospective Director at a General Meeting

A person proposed for the first time as Director shall participate in the General Meeting that decides on his or her election unless there are well-founded reasons for absence.

Shareholders' agreements

A shareholders' agreement is an agreement among the shareholders of a company on the compa-ny's governance and management. A shareholders' agreement can be made when a company is established or during the time of its operation. A shareholders' agreement is binding between the parties thereto. A shareholders' agreement does not bind the company itself unless the company is included in the agreement. In general, the Board of Directors approves a shareholders' agree-ment on behalf of the Company.

Multitude is not a party to a shareholders' agreement regarding Multitude. Multitude is not aware of any shareholders' agreements between Multitude's shareholders.