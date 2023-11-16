Business Unit: SweepBank

With full access to the Multitude growth platform and having onboarded its first customers in 2020, SweepBank serves the needs of tech-savvy underserved customers such as young adults, students, economic immigrants, and freelancers by offering a compelling and flexible, fully digitalised combination of shopping and financing services in one intuitive app. SweepBank's main customer segment in consumers represents approx. 35 million potential customers in the EU and the segment is expected to grow further. This segment expects nothing less than a strongly personalised experience in everything they do, including financial services and SweepBank offers

exactly that and more.

At the end of 9M 2023, SweepBank offered three products: Prime Loan, Credit Card and Bank Account and operated across three markets, Finland, Germany and Latvia.

Credit card

The SweepBank Credit Card, a Mastercard® without annual or monthly fees, allows financing smaller purchases of up to EUR 8,000. The card offers free liability coverage for purchases with it and an interest-free period of up to 60 days. Virtual card integrations with Apple Pay and NFC payments allow easy usage online and at physical points of sale. Customers onboard the app within minutes and are automatically scored. Upon successful onboarding, the free card is immediately ready to use. Customers can also use the card as a flexible credit facility by withdrawing money from it directly into their bank account, a feature that is growing in popularity among customers.

Prime Loan

Prime Loans, longer-term instalment loans for consumers, enable higher purchases, like home renovations, cars and other more significant purchases. The loans can amount to up to EUR 15,000 with loan maturities ranging between 1-7 years. SweepBank is currently only issuing Prime Loans in Latvia.

Basic Banking & Shopping

SweepBank offers current accounts with up to 1% interest p.a. and fixed-term deposit accounts with up to 4% interest p.a. (max. deposit EUR 100,000) for up to three years. The current account includes a virtual Mastercard® debit card that is instantly ready to use online and in physical stores after successful onboarding to the app. In addition, SweepBank has a loyalty program that allows customers to earn up to 5% loyalty points and get discounted offers when they purchase from selected partners. Customers can convert loyalty points directly into cash in the SweepBank app.