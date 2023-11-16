9M 2023 Report
Contents
Board of directors' report 9M 2023
Company structure and business model
06
SweepBank
08
Ferratum
10
CapitalBox
12
Key figures and ratios
14
Key developments in 9M 2023
16
Unaudited interim consolidated financial statements 9M 2023
22
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
22
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
23
Consolidated statement of financial position
24
Consolidated statement of cash flows
25
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
26
Notes to consolidated financial statements
27
Multitude Group 9M 2023 - Board of Directors' Report
3
Board of Directors'
Report 9M 2023
Unaudited
Multitude SE in Brief
Multitude aims to become the most valued financial ecosystem by acting as a growth platform that creates success stories in FinTech. With profound know-how in technology, regulation, funding and cross-selling, Multitude offers a range of sustainable banking and financial services for FinTechs to grow and scale rapidly. Multitude and its three independent business units, SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox, employ approx. 700 people in 16 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million revenue in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "FRU".
4
Multitude Group 9M 2023 - Board of Directors' Report
OUR CURRENT BUSINESS UNITS
COMPANY FACTS
Founded in
Listed in
Finland in 2005
Full European
the Frankfurt
Headquartered
Banking Licence
Stock Exchange
in Helsinki
€212m
400,000+
700+
16
Group Revenue 2022
Customers
Employees
Countries
Multitude Group 9M 2023 - Board of Directors' Report
5
Key highlights
9M in Brief
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Strong performance continues: EBIT 50% up to EUR 32.5m and profit 103% up to EUR 12.4m
- Strong cash position remains
- Robust payment behaviour
- Eur 45m EBIT guidance for 2023 remains in place
Company structure and business model
Multitude Group is an international provider of digital financial services. Nordic-born and globally focused with operations in 16 countries, backed by 18+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology, its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. How is Multitude reaching its ambitious vision?
The leading feature of the Multitude ecosystem is the growth platform, which offers four specific benefits to FinTech businesses.
The benefits of our platform can be divided into four main categories:
- Access to funding, supported by Multitude Bank
- Regulatory and compliance expertise (KYC, AML, anti-fraud, scoring, reporting)
- Technological support (API integration, security)
- Cross-resourcingand selling opportunities
6
Multitude Group 9M 2023 - Board of Directors' Report
At Multitude, we refer to a platform business as one that offers a suite of business processes and services to help other businesses scale and grow faster than they could on their own. The key to our growth platform thinking is that we can seamlessly deliver robust and reliable services to the customers of it, our business units, and extend these services to other partners.
Currently, the growth platform supports three business units: SweepBank as a shopping and financing app, Ferratum as a consumer lender, and CapitalBox as a business lender. The first external customers were successfully added to the growth platform in Q3 2022 and are currently utilising its funding benefits.
Our platform serves 400,000 customers in 16 countries through its internal customers SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox. These customers have or have had an active loan balance with at least one of the independent business units within Multitude within the past 12 months or are active users of the SweepBank app, or a combination of these.
Multitude Group 9M 2023 - Board of Directors' Report
7
Business Unit: SweepBank
With full access to the Multitude growth platform and having onboarded its first customers in 2020, SweepBank serves the needs of tech-savvy underserved customers such as young adults, students, economic immigrants, and freelancers by offering a compelling and flexible, fully digitalised combination of shopping and financing services in one intuitive app. SweepBank's main customer segment in consumers represents approx. 35 million potential customers in the EU and the segment is expected to grow further. This segment expects nothing less than a strongly personalised experience in everything they do, including financial services and SweepBank offers
exactly that and more.
At the end of 9M 2023, SweepBank offered three products: Prime Loan, Credit Card and Bank Account and operated across three markets, Finland, Germany and Latvia.
Credit card
The SweepBank Credit Card, a Mastercard® without annual or monthly fees, allows financing smaller purchases of up to EUR 8,000. The card offers free liability coverage for purchases with it and an interest-free period of up to 60 days. Virtual card integrations with Apple Pay and NFC payments allow easy usage online and at physical points of sale. Customers onboard the app within minutes and are automatically scored. Upon successful onboarding, the free card is immediately ready to use. Customers can also use the card as a flexible credit facility by withdrawing money from it directly into their bank account, a feature that is growing in popularity among customers.
Prime Loan
Prime Loans, longer-term instalment loans for consumers, enable higher purchases, like home renovations, cars and other more significant purchases. The loans can amount to up to EUR 15,000 with loan maturities ranging between 1-7 years. SweepBank is currently only issuing Prime Loans in Latvia.
Basic Banking & Shopping
SweepBank offers current accounts with up to 1% interest p.a. and fixed-term deposit accounts with up to 4% interest p.a. (max. deposit EUR 100,000) for up to three years. The current account includes a virtual Mastercard® debit card that is instantly ready to use online and in physical stores after successful onboarding to the app. In addition, SweepBank has a loyalty program that allows customers to earn up to 5% loyalty points and get discounted offers when they purchase from selected partners. Customers can convert loyalty points directly into cash in the SweepBank app.
8
Multitude Group 9M 2023 - Board of Directors' Report
www
9M 2023 highlights
The focus during 2023 is to shift towards profitability and continue bringing customers the best of financing and shopping in one app. SweepBank is executing its strategy to accelerate profitable growth by focusing on high-margin products and countries, by growing the Prime Loan business in Latvia and the credit card business in Finland. This is combined with operational and direct cost reductions.
The credit card growth derives from the digital marketing strategy, growing the customer base efficiently by during 9M 2023. A flexible instalment solution (as a part of the credit card) and an initial merchant network have been established during 9M 2023 to further grow within the shopping segment.
The Prime Loan in Latvia had strong revenue growth during 9M 2023, price adjustments were made to meet higher funding costs and retain the high margin. At the end of H1, interest on current
- saving accounts and term deposits were increased in Finland and Latvia to start growing a favourable source of funding for H2.
From the financial perspective, SweepBank improved its EBIT results by EUR 3.8 million from EUR -16.3 million in Q1-Q3 2022 to EUR -12.5 million in Q1-Q3 2023. Revenue growth shows an increase of 44.1% in Q1-Q3 2023 as compared to Q1-Q3 2022.
Going forward
Multitude has strategic plans in place to seamlessly integrate SweepBank's shopping and banking app with its other business units, while also focusing on expanding the consumer and SME business segments. Leveraging SweepBank's robust mobile banking platform, Multitude aims to harness cutting-edge technology to not only enhance it's services but also cross-sell effectively and attract new clients. This strategic initiative will pave the way for a more streamlined and customer-centric approach across our entire business ecosystem.
Multitude Group 9M 2023 - Board of Directors' Report
9
Business Unit: Ferratum
Three services under the Ferratum brand - Micro Loan, Plus Loan and Credit Limit, allow Ferratum to cater to various, immediate financial needs of individuals, such as unplanned, short-term financing needs resulting from unexpected life events. To apply for any of Ferratum's loans, the customer only fills in a handful of data while the in-house developed and automated, AI-powered scoring algorithms handle the rest. This end-to-end digital process enables a finished and scored application within minutes. On average, it takes less than 15 minutes from an approved application
for the customer to have the loan amount in their bank account.
Ferratum has three products and operates across 13 markets: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, The Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, and Sweden.
Micro Loan
Micro Loans, so-called bullet loans, serve the need for instant, short-term financing with quick repayment. Micro Loans range from EUR 25 to EUR 1,000, which customers pay back in one instalment within 7-60 days.
Plus Loan
A Plus Loan caters to a customer's higher need for instant finance, with loan amounts ranging from EUR 300 to EUR 4,000 and maturity periods between 2-18 months with equal repayments over the loan term.
Credit Limit
Credit Limit, the most popular service under Ferratum, is a pre-approved credit line, also called revolving credit, which enables financial flexibility on a more continuous basis. Eligible customers are pre-approved for up to EUR 5,000 and can withdraw money and repay without fixed amounts or timelines.
10
Multitude Group 9M 2023 - Board of Directors' Report
