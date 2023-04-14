Advanced search
    FRU   FI4000106299

MULTITUDE SE

(FRU)
2023-04-14
4.040 EUR   -2.42%
02:36pMultitude : Registration Form (English)
PU
06:22aMultitude Se : Successful first batch of Multitude Matching Share Plan for employees vested
EQ
04/13Afr : Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Multitude : Registration Form (English)

04/14/2023 | 02:36pm EDT
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MULTITUDE SE 2023 - REGISTRATION FORM

The Annual General Meeting of Multitude SE is being held on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST / Finnish time) at the offices of Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd, Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki, Finland.

The company's shareholders can attend or participate in the Annual General Meeting in person, by registering their details by completing this online form no later than on 24 April 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (EEST / Finnish time). Registration by this form is possible only for shareholders whose shares are registered on their personal Finnish book-entry account. A personal admission card and voting card will be sent to the details provided below, within a few days of completion of registration.

If a shareholder wishes to bring an assistant, they must register their assistant using this online registration form.

Please note that this form should only be used by directly registered shareholders. Holders of nominee registered shares will have to register for the Annual General Meeting by having their shares temporarily registered with the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy by 24 April 2023 at 10.00 a.m. (EEST / Finnish time).

I am registering as (please check the correct box below):

Private individual

Legal entity *

Declaration (only if the shareholder is a legal entity):

  • I am authorised to represent the shareholder and by signing and submitting this form, I hereby certify that I have the right to register for the Annual General Meeting on behalf of the shareholder.

Details of the person completing and signing the form

Name

Personal ID

Email address

Telephone number

Company (only complete the below section if you are registering as a legal entity)

Name

Business ID

Email address

Telephone number

If you will be accompanied by an assistant at the Annual General Meeting, please provide the details of the assistant in the box below.

Name of assistant

Computershare AB administers the registration on behalf of Multitude SE. The information you provide in this form will only be used in conjunction with the Annual General Meeting, for the necessary registration and processing to prepare the list of voters.

Disclaimer

Multitude SE published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 18:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
