Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Nydegger
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Blue Genesis AG
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Alain Nydegger
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 67092/12/12
Amendment comment:
Incorrect unit price
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-06-19
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2500 Unit price: 5.64 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2500 Volume weighted average price: 5.64 EUR