Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Chatterjee
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Chatterjee, Julie
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240408165358_127
Transaction date: 2024-04-05
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 683 Unit price: 5.1199 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 683 Volume weighted average price: 5.1199 EUR