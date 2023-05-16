Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Multitude SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRU   FI4000106299

MULTITUDE SE

(FRU)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:56 2023-05-15 am EDT
3.980 EUR   -0.50%
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Shaun Vella, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Antti Kumpulainen, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Kristjan Kajakas, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Hansson Tönning

05/16/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Hansson Tönning
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hansson Tönning, Adam
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20230515110245_74
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-12
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 822 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 822 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


All news about MULTITUDE SE
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Shaun Vella, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Antti Kumpulainen, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Kristjan Kajakas, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Kornel Kabele, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Jorma Jokela , RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Ari Tiukkanen, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
02:10aMultitude Se : Mr Bernd Egger, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
PU
02:03aMultitude SE - Managers' transactions - Chatterjee
GL
02:02aDd : Multitude SE: Mr Bernd Egger, RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
EQ
02:02aDd : Multitude SE: Mr Jorma Jokela , RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MULTITUDE SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 230 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2023 16,7 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net cash 2023 118 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,20x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 86,0 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,22x
Nbr of Employees 683
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart MULTITUDE SE
Duration : Period :
Multitude SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTITUDE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,98 €
Average target price 8,15 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorma Olavi Jokela Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Egger Chief Financial Officer
Ari Tiukkanen Chairman
Kornel Kabele Chief Technology Officer
Lea Liigus Executive Director, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTITUDE SE39.16%93
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED2.09%49 237
ORIX CORPORATION12.32%20 461
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-14.88%11 987
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED38.62%10 019
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-2.94%6 098
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer