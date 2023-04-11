Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Multitude SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRU   FI4000106299

MULTITUDE SE

(FRU)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:35 2023-04-11 am EDT
4.140 EUR   +0.49%
02:02pDd : Multitude SE: Mrs Julie Chatterjee, buy
EQ
02:02pDd : Multitude SE: Mr Bernd Egger, buy
EQ
02:02pDd : Multitude SE: Mr Antti Kumpulainen, buy
EQ
Summary 
Summary

Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Vella

04/11/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Vella
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Vella, Shaun
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20230411105433_71
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-06
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1126 Unit price: 3.9934 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1126 Volume weighted average price: 3.9934 EUR



Financials
Sales 2023 237 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2023 16,7 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net cash 2023 78,2 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,37x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 88,9 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 683
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart MULTITUDE SE
Duration : Period :
Multitude SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTITUDE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,12 €
Average target price 8,15 €
Spread / Average Target 97,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorma Olavi Jokela Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Egger Chief Financial Officer
Frederik Strange Chairman
Kornel Kabele Chief Technology Officer
Lea Liigus Executive Director, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTITUDE SE44.06%96
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-11.35%42 872
ORIX CORPORATION2.62%19 021
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-12.36%12 339
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED16.32%8 310
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-6.24%5 949
