Multitude SE: Multitude SE is inviting to fixed income investor meetings 

Helsinki, 17 November 2022 – Multitude SE (together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) has previously disclosed its plans to refinance the Group’s outstanding bond maturing in April 2023 (ISIN SE0012453835) (the “Outstanding Bond”). Pareto Securities AB and Jefferies GmbH have been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 21 November 2022 to investigate the potential issuance of new 3-year senior unsecured bonds. Subject to inter alia market conditions, a bond issue of approximately EUR 50-100 million may follow. Net proceeds from the contemplated transaction will be used towards refinancing the Group’s Outstanding Bond and for general corporate purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Bernd Egger, CFO of Multitude SE

+49 173 793 1235, bernd.egger@multitude.com

Maik Laske, Group Treasurer of Multitude SE

+49 173 388 7612, maik.laske@multitude.com

Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer of Multitude SE

+41 79 371 34 17, lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com