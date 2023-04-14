Multitude SE: Successful first batch of Multitude Matching Share Plan for employees vested



EQS-Media / 14.04.2023 / 12:21 CET/CEST



Helsinki, 14 April 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “the Group”) announces that the first batch of its Matching Share Plan for employees is successfully vested.

In 2021, the Group launched a Matching Share Plan that allowed all employees to invest up to 5% of their annual gross salary in each round, taking place twice a year totalling to 10% of their annual gross salary in Multitude shares. Investment shares will vest after two years, provided the participants have held the shares and have uninterrupted employment during the holding period. Afterwards, the Group will provide free matching shares with a 1:1 ratio for all vested investment shares.

“It is great to see so many of our employees participating to our Matching Share Plan. I am proud that our colleagues are happy to invest their own money in our company. This is a testimony that we believe in the same mission, which is to democratise financial services through digitalisation and making them fast, easy, and green. Together, we are on track and driven to make banking accessible to everyone and staying committed to our mission by further strengthening the loyal connection and long-term commitment between us and our employees, “said Jorma Jokela, CEO of Multitude SE.

As the vesting period ended during the silent period, the free shares will be allocated to the employees after the silent period, and the matching share plan results will be announced on 12 May 2023.

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com



