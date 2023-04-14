Advanced search
    FRU   FI4000106299

MULTITUDE SE

(FRU)
14 April 2023
4.070 EUR   -1.69%
Multitude Se : Successful first batch of Multitude Matching Share Plan for employees vested
EQ
Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Multitude SE: Successful first batch of Multitude Matching Share Plan for employees vested

04/14/2023 | 06:22am EDT
EQS-Media / 14.04.2023 / 12:21 CET/CEST

Helsinki, 14 April 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “the Group”) announces that the first batch of its Matching Share Plan for employees is successfully vested.

In 2021, the Group launched a Matching Share Plan that allowed all employees to invest up to 5% of their annual gross salary in each round, taking place twice a year totalling to 10% of their annual gross salary in Multitude shares. Investment shares will vest after two years, provided the participants have held the shares and have uninterrupted employment during the holding period. Afterwards, the Group will provide free matching shares with a 1:1 ratio for all vested investment shares.

“It is great to see so many of our employees participating to our Matching Share Plan. I am proud that our colleagues are happy to invest their own money in our company. This is a testimony that we believe in the same mission, which is to democratise financial services through digitalisation and making them fast, easy, and green. Together, we are on track and driven to make banking accessible to everyone and staying committed to our mission by further strengthening the loyal connection and long-term commitment between us and our employees, “said Jorma Jokela, CEO of Multitude SE.

As the vesting period ended during the silent period, the free shares will be allocated to the employees after the silent period, and the matching share plan results will be announced on 12 May 2023.

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com


About Multitude SE :

Multitude aims to become the most valued financial ecosystem by acting as a growth platform that creates success stories in FinTech. With profound know-how in technology, regulation, funding and cross-selling, Multitude offers a range of sustainable banking and financial services for FinTechs to grow and scale rapidly. Multitude and its three independent business units, SweepBank, Ferratum and CapitalBox, employ around 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 212 million revenue in 2022. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU’. www.multitude.com

 

 



Issuer: Multitude SE
Key word(s): Finance

Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
E-mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1608105

 
1608105  14.04.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
