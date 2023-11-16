

Multitude Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability by Joining Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials

Helsinki, 16 November 2023 – Multitude SE – a fully regulated international growth platform for financial technology (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “the Group”) proudly announces its membership in the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), underscoring its mission as a fully digital FinTech company to greening the financial services. Multitude recognises the need for collective action in the face of climate change and is committed to supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

PCAF, a global collaboration comprising over 440 financial institutions spanning six continents, focuses on harmonising assessments and disclosures of greenhouse gas emissions associated with loans and investments. Multitude joins this leading group of financial innovators, including industry giants like Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, ABN AMRO, and Lloyds, in a shared mission to establish accurate carbon accounting standards within the financial sector. With a presence rapidly expanding across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, PCAF now boasts over 100 institutions, including approximately 80 banks.

As part of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, the Group aims to future-proof its environmental impact and since 2022, has undertaken progressive steps towards elevated monitoring of its carbon footprint, including, regarding SME and corporate lending activities.

Joining PCAF enables the Group to significantly improve its carbon accounting by providing a clear standard for measuring and disclosing financed emissions, informing actions that further the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and climate risk management.

