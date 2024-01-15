

Multitude's 3rd Annual "Charity of Your Choice" Initiative Achieves Milestone, Contributing a total of EUR 71,350 to Inspire Giving and Impactful Change

Helsinki, 15 January 2024 – Multitude SE – a fully regulated international growth platform for financial technology (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or "the Group") proudly announces the successful conclusion of its 3rd annual "Charity of Your Choice" initiative, following a robust voting process, where employees from over 25 global locations nominated 50 charitable organisations, resulting in a donation of over EUR 17,000 in 2023.

The initiative's unique aspect is the engaging pitch sessions, where employees advocate for their chosen charities by casting a live-vote during one of the company's All Staff gatherings, creating a dynamic platform that inspires colleagues to unite to support meaningful causes.

13 charities in seven countries will benefit from this generous contribution, genuinely making a difference in the communities where Multitude operates, making the total contribution given in the last three years to EUR 71,350, supporting a total of 32 charities.

"At Multitude, we believe in giving back to the communities that nurture our success. The 'Charity of Your Choice' initiative is a testament to our employees' commitment to making a positive impact, and we are thrilled to see the outstanding engagement increasing year by year," said Shaun Vella CHRO at Multitude.

Selected charities, spanning diverse causes like animal welfare, children protection and mental health charities, echo the varied interests of Multitude's global workforce. This initiative showcases Multitude's commitment to corporate social responsibility and emphasises the impactful potential of collective action in driving meaningful change.

For further information, please contact:

Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer of Multitude SE

+41 79371 34 17, lasse.makela@multitude.com

