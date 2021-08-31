PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2021 financial statements

DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Report Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2021 financial statements (news with additional features) 2021-08-31 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2021 financial statements

Berlin, 31 August 2021 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Multitude SE) has earlier today published its H1 2021 financial statements. The full-length report can be found in the Bond section of the Multitude SE website https://www.multitude.com/investors/bonds/ferratum-capital-germany-gmbh .

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has approximately 467,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 June 2021).

Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com. Contacts: IR@multitude.com

https://www.multitude.com/investors/ir-contact

Additional features: File: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH H1 2021 Report

ISIN: SE0011167972

