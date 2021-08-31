Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Multitude SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRU   FI4000106299

MULTITUDE SE

(FRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2021 financial statements

08/31/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Report Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2021 financial statements (news with additional features) 2021-08-31 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2021 financial statements

Berlin, 31 August 2021 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Multitude SE) has earlier today published its H1 2021 financial statements. The full-length report can be found in the Bond section of the Multitude SE website https://www.multitude.com/investors/bonds/ferratum-capital-germany-gmbh .

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has approximately 467,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 June 2021).

Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com. Contacts: IR@multitude.com

https://www.multitude.com/investors/ir-contact

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional features: File: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH H1 2021 Report

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH 
              Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9 
              10587 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        + 49 (0) 30 921005844 
E-mail:       ir@ferratum.com 
Internet:     www.ferratumgroup.com 
ISIN:         SE0011167972 
WKN:          A2LQLF 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1229789 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229789 2021-08-31

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

All news about MULTITUDE SE
08/25PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Oyj: NOTICE TO CONVENE -3-
DJ
08/25PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Oyj: NOTICE TO CONVENE -2-
DJ
08/25FERRATUM OYJ : Notice to convene multitude se's extraordinary general meeting of..
EQ
08/25PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Oyj: NOTICE TO CONVENE MULTITUDE SE'S EXTRAORDINARY GEN..
DJ
08/25MULTITUDE : NOTICE TO CONVENE Multitude SE's Extraordinary GENERAL MEETING OF SH..
AQ
08/20Multitude Se Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/19FERRATUM OYJ : Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
EQ
08/19MULTITUDE : publishes H1 2021 results
AQ
08/19PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE -2-
DJ
08/19PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MULTITUDE SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 209 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2021 0,70 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net cash 2021 56,6 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 153x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 106 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart MULTITUDE SE
Duration : Period :
Multitude SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MULTITUDE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,92 €
Average target price 7,83 €
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jorma Olavi Jokela Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernd Egger Chief Financial Officer
Frederik Strange Chairman
Ari Tiukkanen Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Lea Liigus Executive Director, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULTITUDE SE-2.77%125
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.89.19%12 764
SLM CORPORATION53.27%5 807
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.05%4 133
GOEASY LTD.98.53%2 506
ORIENT CORPORATION31.03%2 338