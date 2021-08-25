PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Oyj: NOTICE TO CONVENE -2

counted towards this limit, provided that the convertible bonds or bonds with warrants were issued during the term of this authorisation until the time of its exercise in accordance with sections 221 para 4 and 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG;

The Board of Directors shall be authorised to determine the further details of the capital increase and its implementation, in particular the content of the share rights and the terms and conditions of the share issue, including a profit participation deviating from Section 60 para. 2 AktG. The Board of Directors shall be authorised to amend the Articles of Association of the Company accordingly after full or partial utilisation or the timing of the authorised capital, in particular with regard to the amount of the share capital and the number of existing no-par value shares.

b. Amendment of the Articles of Association

Subject to the condition precedent of the registration of the Company with the commercial register in Germany, the New Articles of Association shall be amended to include the following new article 4 para. 4

"The administrative board is authorised to increase the registered share capital of the Company until 30 June 2025 on one or several occasions by up to EUR 6,020,034 (in words: Euro six million twenty thousand thirty-four) by issuing up to 3,258,594 new registered non-par-value shares against contribution in cash and/or non-cash contributions (" Authorised Capital 2021"). The new shares must be offered to shareholders for subscription. The new shares can be underwritten by one or more banks or companies operating in accordance with section 53 para. 1 sentence 1 or section 53b para 1 sentence 1 or para. 7 of the German Banking Act designated by the administrative board with the obligation to offer them to the shareholders for subscription (indirect pre-emption rights).

The administrative board shall be authorised to exclude the shareholders' subscription right in the following cases

i. to avoid fractional amounts (Spitzenbeträge);

ii. in the case of capital increases against cash contributions, if the issue price of the new shares issued under exclusion of the subscription right pursuant to section 186 para. 3 sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price of the shares of the same class and with the same rights already listed and the total proportionate amount of the share capital attributable to the new shares issued under exclusion of the subscription right pursuant to section 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG does not exceed 10% of the share capital existing at the time this authorisation becomes effective or - if lower - at the time this authorisation is exercised. Shares issued or sold in accordance with sections 71 para. 1 no. 8 sentence 5 and 186 para 3 sentence 4 AktG during the term of this authorisation until the time of its exercise shall be counted towards this limit of 10% of the share capital; shares issued or still to be issued by the Company on the basis of convertible bonds or bonds with warrants shall also be counted towards this limit, provided that the convertible bonds or bonds with warrants were issued during the term of this authorisation until the time of its exercise in accordance with sections 221 para 4 and 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG;

iii. to the extent necessary to grant holders or creditors of conversion or option rights and/or holders or creditors of bonds with conversion or option obligations issued or to be issued by the Company or by a domestic or foreign company in which the Company directly or indirectly holds a majority of votes and capital, subscription rights to the extent to which they would be entitled after exercising the conversion or option rights or after fulfilment of the conversion or option obligations;

iv. in case of an issue of shares against contributions in kind, in particular for the acquisition of companies, parts of companies or participations in companies; and

v. to issue shares within the framework of share participation or other share-based programmes against cash and/or non-cash contributions to members of the administrative board of the Company, members of the representative body of a company affiliated with the Company or to employees of the Company or a company affiliated with the Company, whereby the employment relationship or executive body relationship with the Company or a company affiliated with the Company must exist at the time of the commitment to issue shares."

(9) Change of the New Articles of Association

Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves the proposals of the Board of Directors on the transfer of the registered office of the Company from Finland to Germany under item (6) above, the Board of Directors proposes to clarify in the New Articles of Association that the German version of the New Articles of Association shall prevail and to therefore include the following new article 19 to the New Articles of Association:

"§ 19 Language

The English version is provided for information purposes only. In case of inconsistencies between the German version and the English translation, the German-language version of this articles of association shall prevail."

(10) Appointment of the Auditor

Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves the proposals of the Board of Directors on the transfer of the registered office of the Company from Finland to Germany under item (6) above and subject to the condition precedent of the registration of the Company with the commercial register in Germany on or before 31 December 2021, the Board of Directors proposes - on recommendation of the Audit Committee - that PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft is elected as the auditor of the Company and Multitude group for the financial year 2021.

For the avoidance of doubt, as set forth in the Report, the Company's current auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy will audit the final accounts to be prepared after the Transfer.

(11) Closing of the Meeting

2 MEETING MATERIALS

The above proposals of the Board of Directors relating to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as this notice, the Transfer Proposal and the Report are available on Multitude SE's website at https:// www.multitude.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/egm2.

Copies of these documents and of this notice will be sent to shareholders upon request.

The minutes of the meeting will be made available on Multitude SE's website no later than on 30 September 2021.

3 INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting and exercise his/her rights at the meeting only by voting in advance and by presenting counterproposals and questions in advance in accordance with the instructions provided below.

It will not be possible to participate in the meeting in person.

3.1 Shareholders Registered in Shareholders' Register

Each shareholder who is registered in the shareholders' register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Oy on 6 September 2021, has the right to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders whose shares are registered on his/her personal Finnish book-entry account are registered in the shareholders' register of the Company. Shareholders can participate in the General Meeting only by voting in advance and by presenting counterproposals and questions in advance as described below.

Shareholders, who are registered in the shareholders' register of the Company, and who wish to participate in the General Meeting, must register for the meeting by giving prior notice of participation and by delivering their votes in advance as instructed below. Both the notice of participation and votes have to be received by the Company no later than on 9 September 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST / Frankfurt time).

In connection with the registration, shareholders are required to provide certain information such as their name, personal identification number/business ID, address and telephone number. Personal data disclosed by shareholders to Multitude SE will only be used in connection with the General Meeting and the processing of the related registrations.

Shareholders with a Finnish book-entry account can register and vote in advance on certain matters on the agenda during the period 31 August 2021 - 9 September 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST / Frankfurt time) by delivering the advance voting form available on the Company's website at https://www.multitude.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/egm2 or corresponding information to the Company either by email to ir@multitude.com or by post to Multitude SE, "EGM 2021", Ratamestarinkatu 11 A, 00520 Helsinki, Finland.

