PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Oyj: NOTICE TO CONVENE -3

If a shareholder participates in the General Meeting by delivering votes in advance in the manner set forth above, the delivery of the votes before the end of registration and the advance voting shall constitute due registration for the General Meeting, provided that the information required for registration has been given.

The advance voting form as well as further instructions concerning voting are available on the Company's website at https://www.multitude.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/egm2 upon the start of the advance voting at the latest.

3.2 Holders of Nominee Registered Shares

Holders of nominee registered shares have the right to participate in the General Meeting by virtue of shares, based on which they would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders' register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record date of the General Meeting, i.e. 6 September 2021. In addition, the right to participate in the General Meeting requires that the holders of nominee registered shares be temporarily entered into the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy based on these shares by 13 September 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (CEST / Frankfurt time), at the latest. This registration constitutes due registration for holders of nominee registered shares wishing to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting. Changes in shareholding after the record date do not affect the right to participate in the meeting or the number of votes.

Holders of nominee registered shares are advised to ask their custodian bank without delay for the necessary instructions regarding registration in the Company's temporary shareholders' register, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the General Meeting of Shareholders. The account management organisation of the custodian bank must register holders of nominee-registered shares in the Company's temporary shareholders' register at the latest by the time stated above and arrange advance voting on behalf of the holders of nominee registered shares.

Further information on these matters is also available on the Company's website at https://www.multitude.com/ investors/annual-general-meeting/egm2.

3.3 Proxy Representatives and Power of Attorney

Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise their rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation. Proxy representatives of shareholders are also required to vote in advance in the manner instructed in this notice.

Proxy representatives must produce a dated proxy document or otherwise reliably demonstrate their right to represent the shareholder. If a shareholder participates in the General Meeting of Shareholders by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares in different securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder must be identified in connection with the registration for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

A form of proxy is provided on Multitude SE's website at https://www.multitude.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/ egm2. The form of proxy is provided for the shareholders' convenience and it is not necessary to use the form provided on the website.

Any proxy documents are requested to be delivered to the Company either by email to ir@multitude.com or by post to Multitude SE, "EGM 2021", Ratamestarinkatu 11 A, 00520 Helsinki, Finland before the end of registration on 9 September 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST / Frankfurt time) by which time the proxy documents must be received.

3.4 Other Instructions and Information

Shareholders who hold at least one one-hundredth of all the shares in the Company have the right to make a counterproposal concerning the proposed decisions on the agenda of the General Meeting to be placed for a vote. The counterproposals must be delivered to the Company to the e-mail address ir@multitude.com at the latest by 30 August 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST / Frankfurt time). In connection with the counterproposal, the shareholders must present a statement of their shareholding in the Company. The counterproposal is admissible for consideration at the General Meeting if the shareholders who have made the counterproposal have the right to attend the meeting and represent at least one one-hundredth of all shares in the Company on the record date of the General Meeting. If a counterproposal is non-admissible, votes cast for such counterproposal will not be recorded at the meeting. The Company will publish the counterproposals eligible for voting on the Company's website at https://www.multitude.com/investors/ annual-general-meeting/egm2 on 31 August 2021 at the latest.

Shareholders have the right to pose questions and request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the meeting pursuant to chapter 5, section 25 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act by e-mail to the address ir@multitude.com at the latest by 2 September 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (CEST / Frankfurt time). The Company will publish the shareholders' questions along with the management's and the Board of Directors' responses as well as any counterproposals not eligible for voting on the Company's website at https://www.multitude.com/investors/ annual-general-meeting/egm2 on 7 September 2021 at the latest. Posing questions and counterproposals requires the shareholder to present an adequate statement of their shareholding in the Company.

On the date of this notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, dated 25 August 2021, the total number of shares in Multitude SE is 21,723,960 and each of these shares carries one vote. Multitude SE holds 146,200 of its own shares as treasury shares. Accordingly, the number of voting rights carried by the outstanding shares is 21,577,760.

-------------------------

In Helsinki on 25 August 2021

MULTITUDE SE The Board of Directors

APPENDIX

Transfer Proposal and Report of the Board of Directors concerning the Transfer

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Additional features: File: Appendix to EGM notice

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finland Phone: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1228763 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1228763 2021-08-25

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2021 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)