PRESS RELEASE : Ferratum Oyj: NOTICE TO CONVENE MULTITUDE SE'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE TO CONVENE MULTITUDE SE'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE TO CONVENE MULTITUDE SE'S EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Notice is given to the shareholders of Multitude SE (Company) that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company is to be held on 16 September 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST / Finnish time) at the offices of Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd, Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki, Finland.

In order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Company's Board of Directors (de: Verwaltungsrat) has decided to adopt the exceptional meeting procedure provided for in the Finnish Act 375/2021, which temporarily deviates from some of the provisions of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act (the so-called temporary act). The Board of Directors has decided to take the measures permitted by the temporary legislation in order to hold the General Meeting in a predicable manner while also taking into account the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders.

The Company's shareholders can participate in the meeting and exercise their rights only by voting in advance and by presenting counterproposals and questions in advance. Instructions for shareholders are provided below in Section 3 ( Instructions for the Participants in the General Meeting of Shareholders).

It will not be possible to participate in the meeting in person, and no video link to the meeting venue will be provided. The Company's Board of Directors, the CEO and other management will not be present at the meeting venue.

1 MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

At the General Meeting of Shareholders, the following matters will be considered:

(1) Opening of the Meeting

(2) Calling the Meeting to Order

Attorney Janne Lauha will serve as the chairperson.

If Janne Lauha is prevented from serving as the chairperson for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will appoint a person they deem most suitable to serve as the chairperson.

(3) Election of Person to Scrutinise the Minutes and to Supervise the Counting of Votes

Attorney Teresa Kauppila will serve as the person to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes.

If Teresa Kauppila is prevented from serving as the person to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will appoint a person they deem most suitable to scrutinise the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes.

(4) Recording the Legality of the Meeting

(5) Recording the Attendance at the Meeting and Adoption of the List of Votes

Shareholders who have voted in advance within the advance voting period and who are entitled to participate in the General Meeting in accordance with chapter 5, sections 6 and 6 a of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act will be deemed shareholders participating in the meeting.

Recording the attendance at the meeting and the adoption of the list of votes will take place based on information provided by Euroclear Finland Oy.

(6) Transfer of the Registered Office of the Company from Finland to Germany

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Multitude SE (at that time Ferratum Plc) has on 10 June 2021 decided to approve the Draft Terms of Conversion of Ferratum Plc into a European Company (SE) (Terms of Conversion) and a related report concerning the contemplated conversion of the Company from a Finnish public limited liability company (Plc) into a European public limited liability company (Societas Europaea, SE) (Conversion), decided on the Conversion in accordance with the Terms of Conversion and decided to amend the Articles of Association as set forth in the Terms of Conversion. The Conversion was registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 15 June 2021.

Pursuant to Article 8 paragraph 1 of the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE) (SE Regulation), the registered office of an SE may be transferred to another Member State in accordance with paragraphs 2 to 13 of said Article. Such a transfer shall not result in the winding up of the SE or in the creation of a new legal person.

Multitude SE has on 9 July 2021 announced that the Board of Directors has decided to approve a transfer proposal for the transfer of the registered office of Multitude SE from Helsinki, Finland to Hamburg, Germany (Transfer) in accordance with the SE Regulation (Transfer Proposal) and a related report (Report) explaining and justifying the legal and economic aspects of the Transfer and explaining the implications of the Transfer for the shareholders, creditors and employees.

The Transfer Proposal and the Report have been enclosed to this notice as Appendix, and they are also available on the Company's website.

The Transfer Proposal has been registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 14 July 2021.

The Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves the Transfer Proposal (including, without limitation, the proposed new Articles of Association (New Articles of Association) which will replace the current Articles of Association of the Company upon the registration of Multitude SE with the commercial register (de: Handelsregister) of the local court (de: Amtsgericht) of Hamburg, Germany) and resolves on the Transfer in accordance with the Transfer Proposal.

Shareholders, who have voted against the Transfer in the General Meeting and whose shares are registered on their personal Finnish book-entry account on the record date of the meeting, i.e. 6 September 2021, have the right to demand redemption of their shares as set forth in the Transfer Proposal by making a written demand to that effect. The demand must be made by delivering the form available on the Company's website at https://www.multitude.com/investors/ annual-general-meeting/egm2 upon the start of the advance voting at the latest, or corresponding information, to the Company either by email to ir@multitude.com or by post to Multitude SE, "EGM 2021", Ratamestarinkatu 11 A, 00520 Helsinki, Finland, and the demand must be received by the Company by 10:15 a.m. (EEST / Finnish time) on 16 September 2021, if delivered by email, or by 7:00 p.m. (EEST / Finnish time) on 15 September 2021, if delivered by post.

(7) Transfer of Company Shares to German Central Securities Depository Clearstream Banking Aktiengesellschaft and Removal from the Book-Entry System Maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy

Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves the proposals of the Board of Directors on the transfer of the registered office of the Company from Finland to Germany under item (6) above, the Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting decides to transfer the Company shares to the securities depository system maintained by the German central securities depository Clearstream Banking Aktiengesellschaft and, consequently, remove the Company shares from the book-entry securities depository system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy.

The Board of Directors proposes that the above-mentioned transfer and removal enters into force on the date when the Company will be registered in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg (i.e. on or about 31 December 2021), or on another date as decided by the Board of Directors.

(8) Authorised Capital

a. Authorised Capital 2021

Provided that the Extraordinary General Meeting approves the proposals of the Board of Directors on the transfer of the registered office of the Company from Finland to Germany under item (6) above and subject to the condition precedent of the registration of the Company with the commercial register in Germany, the Board of Director proposes that the Board of Directors will be authorised to increase the registered share capital of the Company until 30 June 2025 on one or several occasions by up to EUR 6,020,034 (in words: Euro six million twenty thousand thirty-four) by issuing up to 3,258,594 new registered non-par-value shares against contribution in cash and/or non-cash contributions (Authorised Capital 2021). The new shares must be offered to shareholders for subscription. The new shares can be underwritten by one or more banks or companies operating in accordance with section 53 para. 1 sentence 1 or section 53b para 1 sentence 1 or para. 7 of the German Banking Act designated by the Board of Directors with the obligation to offer them to the shareholders for subscription.

The Board of Directors shall be authorised to exclude the shareholders' subscription right in the following cases

i. to avoid fractional amounts (de: Spitzenbeträge);

ii. in the case of capital increases against cash contributions, if the issue price of the new shares issued under exclusion of the subscription right pursuant to section 186 para. 3 sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act (de: Aktiengesetz, AktG) is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price of the shares of the same class and with the same rights already listed and the total proportionate amount of the share capital attributable to the new shares issued under exclusion of the subscription right pursuant to section 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG does not exceed 10% of the share capital existing at the time this authorisation becomes effective or - if lower - at the time this authorisation is exercised. Shares issued or sold in accordance with sections 71 para. 1 no. 8 sentence 5 and 186 para 3 sentence 4 AktG during the term of this authorisation until the time of its exercise shall be counted towards this limit of 10% of the share capital; shares issued or still to be issued by the Company on the basis of convertible bonds or bonds with warrants shall also be

