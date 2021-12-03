Log in
    SBN   CA7847321097

MULVIHILL S SPLIT CORP.

(SBN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/02 05:00:00 pm
6.38 CAD   +4.59%
04:02pS Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
GL
11/19S Split Corp. Announces Automatic Partial Redemption of Preferred Shares
AQ
11/03S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
AQ
S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

12/03/2021 | 04:02pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
Class A SharesSBN$0.03270
Preferred SharesSBN.PR.A$0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOStrathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Financials
Sales 2020 -0,54 M -0,42 M -0,42 M
Net income 2020 -1,42 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net cash 2020 3,94 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,24 M 4,09 M 4,08 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Paul Mulvihill Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
John David Germain Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Michael M. Koerner Independent Director
Robert W. Korthals Independent Director
Robert G. Bertram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MULVIHILL S SPLIT CORP.73.84%4