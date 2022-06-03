Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Mulvihill S Split Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBN   CA7847321097

MULVIHILL S SPLIT CORP.

(SBN)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/03 02:41:17 pm EDT
5.460 CAD   -0.91%
S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
GL
04:01pS Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
AQ
05/31Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Discontinuing Service Fees for S Split Corp., Top 10 Split Trust and World Financial Split Share Corp.
GL
S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

06/03/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
TORONTO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022.  

Share Class   Ticker   Amount Per Share
Class A SharesSBN  $0.03605
Preferred SharesSBN.PR.A$0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9


Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


