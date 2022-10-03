Advanced search
    SBN   CA7847321097

MULVIHILL S SPLIT CORP.

(SBN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:52 2022-09-30 pm EDT
2.550 CAD   -4.49%
04:02pS Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
GL
04:01pS Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
AQ
09/02S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
GL
S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

10/03/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 14, 2022. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation.  The NAV per Unit on September 22, 2022 was $13.81.

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
Class A SharesSBN$0.00000
Preferred SharesSBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


