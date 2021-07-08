Change - Change in Corporate Information::Increase in investment in Pegasus Advance Engineering Sdn Bhd

MUN SIONG ENGINEERING LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 196900250M)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

INCREASE IN INVESTMENT IN PEGASUS ADVANCE ENGINEERING SDN BHD

The board of directors ("Directors" or "Board") of Mun Siong Engineering Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the following:

the Company's announcement dated 17 January 2020 relating to the setting up of a joint venture company, Pegasus Advance Engineering Sdn Bhd (" PAE "). PAE was incorporated on 24 December 2019 in Malaysia with an initial share capital of RM1.00; the Company's announcement dated 13 August 2020 informing the shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") that pursuant to a shareholders' agreement dated 16 January 2020 relating to PAE, the issued and paid up capital of PAE was increased to RM750,000 comprising 750,000 ordinary shares, of which (i) 382,000 shares (51% of the share capital of PAE) were held by Mohamed Ridza Bin Mohamed Abdulla (" MRA "); and (ii) 367,500 (49% of the share capital of PAE) shares were held by the Company's wholly- owned subsidiary, Mun Siong Engineering Sdn. Bhd. (" MSE Malaysia "); and the Company's announcement dated 5 March 2021 (the " Announcement ") relating to the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 5 March 2021 (" SPA ") entered into between PAE (the " Purchaser ") and Teras Eco Sdn Bhd (the " Vendor "), pursuant to which the Purchaser shall acquire a plot of 60 years leasehold industrial land and a building in the Mukim of Tanjung Surat, District of Kota Tinggi, State of Johor (the " Property ") (the " Acquisition ").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

As set out in the Announcement, the total investment commitment relating to the Acquisition would be approximately RM16.0 million (the "Investment Commitment"), comprising the consideration for the Acquisition of RM6.4 million and construction costs of approximately RM9.6 million to construct a fabrication building on the Property.

Consequent to the above, the Board wishes to update the Shareholders that the Company and MSE Malaysia have on 8 July 2021 entered into a subscription agreement with PAE and MRA (the "Subscription Agreement"), governed by Malaysian law, pursuant to which the Company shall inject additional capital into PAE, by subscribing for up to 80 million redeemable convertible preference shares ("RCPS") in PAE, such subscription to take place in tranches depending on the working capital requirements of PAE and at the Company's discretion, at an issue price of RM0.50 per RCPS.

The aggregate subscription monies of up to RM40 million shall be utilised to fund the Investment Commitment and for general working capital purposes of PAE. Pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Agreement, the Company may nominate any of its subsidiaries, such as MSE Malaysia, to subscribe for the RCPS. As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 17 January 2020, PAE will spearhead the Group's marketing efforts in Malaysia, which is part of the Group's continuous drive to broaden its customer base. It will be reaching out to key players in the process industry (oil and gas and petrochemical). Besides the process industry, it will also be seeking business opportunities in industries where the Group's core competencies will be called upon. These include specialised services, maintenance and mechanical services and EPC works. PAE will be supported by the Group in project management and execution.

