    MF6   SG2C34962861

MUN SIONG ENGINEERING LIMITED

(MF6)
General Announcement::Completion of the acquisition of property in Malaysia

09/12/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
MUN SIONG ENGINEERING LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 196900250M)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY IN MALAYSIA

The board of directors ("Directors" or "Board") of Mun Siong Engineering Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to refer to the Company's announcement dated 5 March 2021 (the "Announcement") relating to the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 5 March 2021 ("SPA") entered into between the Company's joint venture company in Malaysia, Pegasus Advance Engineering Sdn Bhd (the "Purchaser"), and Teras Eco Sdn Bhd (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Purchaser shall acquire a plot of 60 years leasehold industrial land and a building in the Mukim of Tanjung Surat, District of Kota Tinggi, State of Johor (the "Property") (the "Acquisition").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to update the shareholders of the Company that the Acquisition has been completed and the transfer of the legal title of the Property from the Registered Proprietor to the Purchaser has been effected. The Purchaser has received the physical legal title of the property registered under its name on 9 September 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Cheng Woei Fen

Executive Chairlady

12 September 2021

1

Disclaimer

Mun Siong Engineering Limited published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
