    MUV2   DE0008430026

MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/17 03:09:17 am
243.375 EUR   +0.28%
02:42aDGAP-DD  : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english
DJ
05/10MUNICH RE  : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/10MUNICH RE  : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
DGAP-DD : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english

05/17/2021 | 02:42am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
17.05.2021 / 08:41 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Sophie 
 
 Last name(s):  Gartside 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Vorstand 
 
 First name:   Nicholas 
 
 Last name(s): Gartside 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900MUF4C20K50JS49 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0008430026 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 235.6499 EUR   58912.49 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 235.6499 EUR  58912.4900 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-13; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         London Stock Exchange 
 
 MIC:          XLON 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 
              Königinstraße 107 
              80802 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.munichre.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

66986 17.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 56 358 M 68 382 M 68 382 M
Net income 2021 2 778 M 3 370 M 3 370 M
Net Debt 2021 272 M 330 M 330 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 34 002 M 41 270 M 41 256 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 39 741
Free-Float 100,0%
