DGAP-DD : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
17.05.2021 / 08:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Sophie
Last name(s): Gartside
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Vorstand
First name: Nicholas
Last name(s): Gartside
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
235.6499 EUR 58912.49 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
235.6499 EUR 58912.4900 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-13; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: London Stock Exchange
MIC: XLON
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
66986 17.05.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 17, 2021 02:41 ET (06:41 GMT)