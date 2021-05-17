DGAP-DD : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.05.2021 / 08:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Sophie Last name(s): Gartside 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Vorstand First name: Nicholas Last name(s): Gartside Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München b) LEI 529900MUF4C20K50JS49 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0008430026 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 235.6499 EUR 58912.49 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 235.6499 EUR 58912.4900 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-13; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: London Stock Exchange MIC: XLON -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

