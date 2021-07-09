Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT

(MUV2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/09 03:31:09 am
227.8 EUR   +1.00%
03:07aDGAP-DD  : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english
DJ
07/05MUNICH RE  : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/02DGAP-PVR  : Münchener -4-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-DD : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english

07/09/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
09.07.2021 / 09:06 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Joachim 
 
 Last name(s):  Wenning 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900MUF4C20K50JS49 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0008430026 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 226.05 EUR     15145.35 EUR 
 
 226.10 EUR     69638.80 EUR 
 
 225.85 EUR     84693.75 EUR 
 
 225.65 EUR     80105.75 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 225.8676 EUR  249583.6500 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-08; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 
              Königinstraße 107 
              80802 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.munichre.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69526 09.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)

All news about MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
03:07aDGAP-DD  : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Münche..
DJ
07/05MUNICH RE  : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/02DGAP-PVR  : Münchener -4-
DJ
07/02DGAP-PVR  : Münchener -3-
DJ
07/02DGAP-PVR  : Münchener -2-
DJ
07/02MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
06/24MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS GESELLSC : Swiss Re sees rising premium trend intact
RE
06/24MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS GESELLSC : Fitch Maintains Munich Re Ratings on Stro..
MT
06/22MUNICH RE  : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/15DGAP-DD  : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Münche..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56 423 M 66 789 M 66 789 M
Net income 2021 2 817 M 3 335 M 3 335 M
Net Debt 2021 272 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 31 599 M 37 431 M 37 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 39 741
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 225,55 €
Average target price 273,99 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT-7.10%39 614
HANNOVER RÜCK SE10.28%20 647
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.3.80%10 271
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-9.97%7 483
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-31.91%1 522
SAUDI RE FOR COOPERATIVE REINSURANCE COMPANY33.99%441