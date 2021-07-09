DGAP-DD : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 09.07.2021 / 09:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Dr. First name: Joachim Last name(s): Wenning 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München b) LEI 529900MUF4C20K50JS49 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0008430026 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 226.05 EUR 15145.35 EUR 226.10 EUR 69638.80 EUR 225.85 EUR 84693.75 EUR 225.65 EUR 80105.75 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 225.8676 EUR 249583.6500 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-08; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Königinstraße 107 80802 München Germany Internet: www.munichre.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69526 09.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 09, 2021 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)