DGAP-DD : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
09.07.2021 / 09:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Wenning
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
b) LEI
529900MUF4C20K50JS49
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008430026
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
226.05 EUR 15145.35 EUR
226.10 EUR 69638.80 EUR
225.85 EUR 84693.75 EUR
225.65 EUR 80105.75 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
225.8676 EUR 249583.6500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-08; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
69526 09.07.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 09, 2021 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)