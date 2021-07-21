Log in
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT

(MUV2)
07/21 03:25:52 am
224.025 EUR   +1.62%
03:04aMUNICH RE : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
07/20MUNICH RE : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/20MUNICH RE : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
MUNICH RE : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

07/21/2021 | 03:04am EDT
DZ Bank's analyst Thorsten Wenzel has upgraded his rating from Neutral to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 56 385 M 66 392 M 66 392 M
Net income 2021 2 857 M 3 364 M 3 364 M
Net Debt 2021 272 M 320 M 320 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,71%
Capitalization 30 885 M 36 339 M 36 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 39 741
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT-9.21%39 614
SWISS RE LTD-3.26%26 770
HANNOVER RÜCK SE6.29%20 647
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.3.06%10 271
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-5.66%8 129
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-11.12%7 483