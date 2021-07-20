Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT

(MUV2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Münchener Rückversicherungs Gesellschaft : Munich Re achieves quarterly result of around 1.1bn

07/20/2021 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the second quarter of 2021, Munich Re's major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance business was below average, mainly as a result of comparatively low losses from natural catastrophes. COVID-19 related losses in the field of property-casualty reinsurance were in line with expectations. In life and health reinsurance business, these clearly exceeded the expectation mainly due to the high mortality rate in India and South Africa. At ERGO, only minor effects resulted from COVID-19 in the second quarter. Operationally, the result developed favorably in all business fields.

Overall, Munich Re achieved a preliminary net profit of around €1.1bn in the stand-alone second quarter of the year 2021 (consensus of €808m*). The half-year result amounts to around €1.7bn. Munich Re is thus well on track to reach the annual target of €2.8bn, even though the probability of missing the stand-alone sub target of €400m set for the technical result in life and health reinsurance** has increased.

Munich Re will report on the definitive figures for the second quarter on 10 August, as planned.

*Mean value derived from the estimates of 14 financial analysts
**Including the result from reinsurance treaties with non-significant risk transfer

Disclaimer

Munich Re Group - Münchener Rück AG published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 14:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
10:12aMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS GESELLSC : Munich Re Q2 profit around 1.1 billion eu..
RE
10:04aMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS GESELLSC : Munich Re achieves quarterly result of ar..
PU
09:51aMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Munich Re achieves quarterly result of ar..
EQ
09:50aDGAP-ADHOC : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Münc..
DJ
07/19MUNICH RE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/14MUNICH RE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
07/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Volkswagen, Amazon, Credit Suisse, Tesla, Walmart...
07/12European Insurance Groups Join Forces To Reach Net-Zero Emissions Goal
MT
07/11Big insurance companies launch net-zero climate alliance
RE
07/09DGAP-DD : Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56 385 M 66 341 M 66 341 M
Net income 2021 2 857 M 3 361 M 3 361 M
Net Debt 2021 272 M 320 M 320 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,79%
Capitalization 30 373 M 35 839 M 35 737 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 39 741
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 216,80 €
Average target price 271,41 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT-10.71%39 614
SWISS RE LTD-4.10%26 770
HANNOVER RÜCK SE5.79%20 647
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.1.11%10 271
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-8.76%8 129
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-8.21%7 483