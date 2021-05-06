Log in
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT

(MUV2)
Münchener Rückversicherungs Gesellschaft : Munich Re says on track for 2021 profit target after Q1 results

05/06/2021 | 01:52am EDT
* 2021 pandemic impact will be limited

* Company had already flagged stronger-than-expected quarter

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - The German reinsurance group Munich Re said on Thursday it was on track for its 2021 profit target after stronger than expected first-quarter earnings.

The company, whose profit plunged in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, said that the impact in 2021 would be limited.

Despite a cold spate in the United States that resulted in big claims in the period, "We are nevertheless on track to meet our annual target of 2.8 billion euros ($3.36 billion) thanks to robust operating earnings," said finance chief Christoph Jurecka.

The company had already flagged last month stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit.

Net profit in the three month period was 589 million euros, up from 221 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8328 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Caroline Copley)


© Reuters 2021
