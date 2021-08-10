Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Munich Re
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MUV2   DE0008430026

MUNICH RE

(MUV2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Munich Re 2Q Profit Rose, Raises 2021 Gross Premium Target

08/10/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni

Munich Re AG said Tuesday that net profit rose in the second quarter and raised its full-year target for gross premiums.

The German reinsurance company posted a quarterly net profit of 1.1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) compared with EUR579 million a year earlier, as announced last month.

Operating profit was EUR1.55 billion, up from EUR755 million the year prior, while gross premiums written came to EUR14.64 billion compared with EUR12.83 billion.

Coronavirus-related losses for the quarter came to EUR241 million, the company said.

Munich Re raised its gross premium forecasts for the full year, and said it now expect gross premiums of EUR58 billion, comprising EUR40 billion for reinsurance and EUR18 billion for the ERGO insurance business.

The company reiterated that it is on track to reach its net-profit target of EUR2.8 billion in the full year, but said it may not be able to meet its sub-target of EUR400 million in profit at its life and health reinsurance business.

The company said it expects overall claims expenditure for reinsurance and ERGO to be in the mid-three-digit-million-euro range in relation to severe weather events and flooding in various regions of Europe.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 0210ET

All news about MUNICH RE
08/09MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS GESELLSC : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Har..
AQ
08/05BEAZLEY : UK Government Teams Up with Lloyd's of London on Insurance Scheme to B..
MT
08/05Festivals for Britain as events get $1 billion COVID reinsurance cover
RE
07/26MUNICH RE : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
07/21SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Munich Re to Provide Services for Commercial Insurers ..
MT
07/21MUNICH RE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/21MUNICH RE : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
07/20MUNICH RE : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/20MUNICH RE : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/20MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS GESELLSC : Munich RE on Track to Meet Annual Profit ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MUNICH RE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 56 239 M 66 020 M 66 020 M
Net income 2021 2 864 M 3 362 M 3 362 M
Net Debt 2021 272 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 33 161 M 38 958 M 38 929 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 39 741
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart MUNICH RE
Duration : Period :
Munich Re Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MUNICH RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 236,70 €
Average target price 271,41 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Wenning Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Jurecka Chief Financial Officer
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nicholas John Gartside Chief Investment Officer
Frank Fassin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MUNICH RE-2.51%38 958
SWISS RE LTD1.08%26 627
HANNOVER RÜCK SE14.01%21 137
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.12.24%10 473
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED2.45%8 277
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-6.27%7 321