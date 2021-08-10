Log in
Munich Re : says to meet 2021 profit goal as COVID-related costs rise

08/10/2021 | 02:21am EDT
FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German reinsurance group Munich Re said on Tuesday it would meet its 2021 profit goal as it raised its forecast for gross premiums and predicted higher pandemic-related losses than previously anticipated.

Munich Re made the announcements on the back of its second-quarter earnings release that underscored it was rebounding from the fallout of last year's coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Profit in the quarter rose 91% to 1.106 billion euros ($1.30 billion) from 579 million euros, in line with preliminary earnings published last month.

Munich re said it was raising its loss expectations for COVID-19 for its life and reinsurance business this year to 400 million euros from around 200 million euros. For reinsurance, it is raising its forecast on such losses to around 700 million euros from around 500 million.

Flooding centered in Germany from the Bernd storm will cost the company a "mid-three-digit million euro" figure.

The outlook for revenues is brighter, with 2021 gross premiums now forecast at 58 billion euros, up by more than 1 billion euros from previous expectations, Munich Re said.

It aims for profit of 2.8 billion euros this year.

($1 = 0.8519 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 56 239 M 66 020 M 66 020 M
Net income 2021 2 864 M 3 362 M 3 362 M
Net Debt 2021 272 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 33 161 M 38 958 M 38 929 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 39 741
Free-Float 100,0%
