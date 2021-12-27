Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn : Christmas at Hellabrunn Zoo

[Link] [Translate to english:] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn [Link] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

Admittedly, the excitement was not the same for all animals: While the chimpanzees shrieked with excitement and got stuck into the tree decorated with papayas, apples and peppers, the giraffes and porcupines were initially hesitant - but at some point every animal gets curious. The beautifully decorated Christmas trees not only look good on festive snaps from Hellabrunn Zoo, they also serve as animal enrichment - after all, it's not every day that the animals receive such a tree laden with tasty treats and gift boxes, which usually keeps them busy for some time. The treats are hidden in boxes or sacks to complicate the search for the meal and encourage the animals to think and work for their food, just like they would in their native habitat.

Typically, shy animals such as the kiangs, zebras and even giraffes tend to be more cautious about approaching their Christmas presents than the raccoons, ring-tailed lemurs, red river hogs and baboons. The latter usually bring the tree to the ground much faster and prize all the beautiful and delicious fruit and vegetable decorations from it within a few minutes. The calmest recipient of gifts are the Aldabra giant tortoises - the tree stood in the enclosure for half an hour completely unnoticed, before the decorations were leisurely nibbled. The elephant family, on the other hand, took a completely different approach: The trees for this enclosure were not even adorned, because they are chopped up and eaten completely within a short time anyway.

"It's nice to see the creativity and passion with which the keepers at Hellabrunn take care of their charges - especially during the holiday season - in order to bring them joy. This is what makes our zoo in Munich such a special place. And so I warmly recommend that everyone visit the zoo at Christmas time," says Verena Dietl, chair of the supervisory board and mayor.

Zoo director Rasem Baban adds: "I would like to thank all our visitors who remained loyal to us during this difficult year. I wish all our fans, donors, sponsors, volunteers and all employees a Merry Christmas."

Like every year, the animal residents at Hellabrunn Zoo will be treated to more trees after Christmas. These trees come from selected dealers and are pollutant-free, unsold specimens. We are unfortunately unable to accept disused Christmas trees from private households.

Christmas and New Year opening times at Hellabrunn Zoo are as follows:

• 24 December (Christmas Eve): 9 am - 4 pm

• 25 December (Christmas Day): 9 am - 5 pm

• 26 December (Boxing Day): 9 am - 5 pm

• 31 December (New Year's Eve): 9 am - 4 pm

• 1 January (New Year's Day): 9 am - 5 pm

We wish you a Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year 2022!