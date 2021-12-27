Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTP   DE0006633605

MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG

(MTP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn : Christmas at Hellabrunn Zoo

12/27/2021 | 08:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

[Translate to english:] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

Admittedly, the excitement was not the same for all animals: While the chimpanzees shrieked with excitement and got stuck into the tree decorated with papayas, apples and peppers, the giraffes and porcupines were initially hesitant - but at some point every animal gets curious. The beautifully decorated Christmas trees not only look good on festive snaps from Hellabrunn Zoo, they also serve as animal enrichment - after all, it's not every day that the animals receive such a tree laden with tasty treats and gift boxes, which usually keeps them busy for some time. The treats are hidden in boxes or sacks to complicate the search for the meal and encourage the animals to think and work for their food, just like they would in their native habitat.

Typically, shy animals such as the kiangs, zebras and even giraffes tend to be more cautious about approaching their Christmas presents than the raccoons, ring-tailed lemurs, red river hogs and baboons. The latter usually bring the tree to the ground much faster and prize all the beautiful and delicious fruit and vegetable decorations from it within a few minutes. The calmest recipient of gifts are the Aldabra giant tortoises - the tree stood in the enclosure for half an hour completely unnoticed, before the decorations were leisurely nibbled. The elephant family, on the other hand, took a completely different approach: The trees for this enclosure were not even adorned, because they are chopped up and eaten completely within a short time anyway.

"It's nice to see the creativity and passion with which the keepers at Hellabrunn take care of their charges - especially during the holiday season - in order to bring them joy. This is what makes our zoo in Munich such a special place. And so I warmly recommend that everyone visit the zoo at Christmas time," says Verena Dietl, chair of the supervisory board and mayor.

Zoo director Rasem Baban adds: "I would like to thank all our visitors who remained loyal to us during this difficult year. I wish all our fans, donors, sponsors, volunteers and all employees a Merry Christmas."

Like every year, the animal residents at Hellabrunn Zoo will be treated to more trees after Christmas. These trees come from selected dealers and are pollutant-free, unsold specimens. We are unfortunately unable to accept disused Christmas trees from private households.

Christmas and New Year opening times at Hellabrunn Zoo are as follows:

• 24 December (Christmas Eve): 9 am - 4 pm

• 25 December (Christmas Day): 9 am - 5 pm

• 26 December (Boxing Day): 9 am - 5 pm

• 31 December (New Year's Eve): 9 am - 4 pm

• 1 January (New Year's Day): 9 am - 5 pm

We wish you a Merry Christmas and all the best for the New Year 2022!

Disclaimer

Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 13:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG
08:27aMÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Christmas at Hellabrunn Zoo
PU
12/17MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Polar bear Nuna undergoes allergy test
PU
12/03MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Over 25,000 mobile phones for species conservation
PU
11/19MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Hellabrunn Zoo supports Deutsche Bahn in training sniffer ..
PU
10/29Topping out ceremony for the new lion enclosure
PU
09/30MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Hellabrunn Zoo's World of Small Monkeys gets new South Ame..
PU
09/15[TRANSLATE TO ENGLISH : ] Neue Übernetzung für Flamingo-Anlage
PU
09/02MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : 3G rule opens all animal houses at Hellabrunn Zoo from 6 S..
PU
07/26MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Annual General Meeting and presentation of Annual Report f..
PU
07/16MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Dental surgery for polar bear Giovanna
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8,32 M 9,40 M 9,40 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 4,48 M 5,07 M 5,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 84,0 M 95,0 M 95,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,21x
EV / Sales 2020 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG
Duration : Period :
Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rasem Baban Chief Executive Officer
Christine Strobl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beatrix Burkhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Evelyne Menges Member-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Zenau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG6.06%95
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.14.32%55 776
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-3.67%8 621
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.111.81%5 170
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION26.36%3 705
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.27.02%2 840