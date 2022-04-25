Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE MUENCHEN
  Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG
  News
  Summary
    MTP   DE0006633605

MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG

(MTP)
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  04-21
272.00 EUR    0.00%
04/13MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Carefree Easter for the whole family at Hellabrunn Zoo
PU
04/01MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : 2G rule for Hellabrunn Zoo to be lifted from Sunday, 3 April
PU
03/24MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Free entry to Hellabrunn Zoo for Ukrainian refugees
PU
Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn : Hellabrunn Zoo introduces colourful aid for local nature

04/25/2022 | 02:49am EDT
[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

For nesting swallows, clay is the most important material for nest building. However, since this has now become scarce in urban areas, Hellabrunn has set up a clay tub at the zoo, which gives the swallows access to the precious nesting material. The artistic design of the clay container was done by Christina Neuenhagen, a member of the Zoo School team, in collaboration with pupils from the local Elly-Heuss Secondary School. "Providing clay is a meaningful measure to help swallows build their nests and can easily be replicated at home, for example in the garden or on a flat roof," says Jonas Homburg, a zoology volunteer at Hellabrunn Zoo. Homburg heads the zoo's Naturschutz AG, a group of employees from all departments including the zoo school, who work together to protect nature on the zoo grounds. The zoo is set in a beautiful conservation area, the Isar Meadows, and is therefore home to a remarkable biodiversity - including in the green spaces between the animal enclosures.

Hellabrunn Zoo is home to particularly diverse range of wild birds: Last year (2021), 79 different species were found on the zoo grounds - a new annual record. In the latest annual bird survey conducted last week with the help of trainees, 45 species were counted. Since 2015, well over 100 wild bird species have been observed at the zoo. "We support the bird life with various conservation measures, for example by providing nesting aids. We are currently hoping that the pied flycatcher will move into the nest boxes that have been put up especially for this species," adds Homburg.

In addition to the bird life, the zoo has many other conservation projects for local animal and plant groups. They include a bumblebee project, which provides the insects with suitable living quarters in the form of bumblebee hotels. The Naturschutz AG is also dedicated to the protection of early blooming areas - an important source of food for bumblebees and wild bees. The conservation group is actively supported in its commitment to the preservation flora and fauna by young animal lovers: in addition to the swallow clay tub, children attending the Zoo School have colourfully decorated bumblebee boxes and other nesting aids. Trainees at the zoo help with counting birds, checking nest boxes and maintaining the bumblebee hotels. The bumblebee project is also supported by a group of volunteer Hellabrunn Species Conservation Ambassadors, who help protect the early bloomers and also inform visitors about the zoo's commitment to local nature.

Hellabrunn Zoo is dedicated to inspiring and educating people about local biodiversity and how to protect it. "Our visitors should take home practical ideas about how they can contribute to nature and species conservation in their own community," says Rasem Baban, zoological director of Hellabrunn Zoo. "Numerous interactive discovery stations and info panels along the Local Biodiversity Path invite our guests to learn more about the wild animals and plants on the zoo grounds. For example, bird lovers can use three educational booklets on species identification to confirm their observations, which can be found at the giraffe enclosure, another one next to the pelicans and additionally on the Harlachinger slope opposite the zebra enclosure."

Disclaimer

Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
