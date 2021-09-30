Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  BOERSE MUENCHEN
  Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG
  News
  Summary
    MTP   DE0006633605

MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG

(MTP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn : Hellabrunn Zoo's World of Small Monkeys gets new South America enclosure

09/30/2021 | 03:12am EDT
[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

Following the permanent closure of the bat grotto, which the zoo reported back in March, a new home had to be found for the Azara's agoutis at Hellabrunn Zoo. An ideal solution was found by placing these diurnal rodents from the tropical rainforests of South America in the same enclosure as the agile spider monkeys, an enclosure share that is a novelty among the large zoos.

"With this enclosure share, we can now take full advantage of the newly designed and spacious enclosure in the World of the Small Monkeys and offer our visitors nature-inspired encounters from the forests of South America, where the animals inhabit similar habitats," says Carsten Zehrer, Head of Zoology at Hellabrunn Zoo, about the harmonious community of the two species. "In addition, this socialisation also provides more variety and stimuli for the two species living in this enclosure: new noises and smells as well as mutual observation and interaction enrich the shared life of the animals."

Jonas Homburg, a zoological volunteer at Hellabrunn adds: "While the three spider monkeys tend to occupy the upper levels and trees of the facility, the five Azara's agoutis - among them a young agouti born at Hellabrunn Zoo this year - primarily enjoy exploring the ground area. Both species can move freely between the inside and outside of the animal house, depending on the weather. They have the option of retreating inside or on the island outside."

In addition to the brown-headed spider monkeys and Azara's agoutis, the World of Small Monkeys is also home to the ring-tailed lemurs, red ruffed lemurs, siamangs and cotton-top tamarins. Thanks to the revamp, all the species living in the World of Small Monkeys will benefit from new, modern building technology and optimised space in the interior and exterior of the newly designed animal house. Also worth seeing and hearing is the new educational display, which provides information about the animals' natural habitat, threat to the species and the Jocotoco Conservation Foundation species protection project in the Ecuadorian rainforest, which strives to protect the brown-headed spider monkeys. The project is sponsored by Hellabrunn Zoo.

Covid-19 update for visitors: Since 6 September, online pre-booking is no longer required to visit Hellabrunn Zoo, in accordance with the 3G rule (proof of vaccination, recovery or test). The ticket offices and animal houses have now reopened and visitors are allowed to visit the zoo spontaneously once more. All information on the current operational restrictions as well as the safety and hygiene rules at the zoo can be found at www.hellabrunn.de/corona.

Disclaimer

Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
