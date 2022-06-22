Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTP   DE0006633605

MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG

(MTP)
  Report
End-of-day quote BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  2022-06-16
264.00 EUR    0.00%
05:45aMÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Meerkats return to Hellabrunn Zoo's Africa geo-zone
PU
04/25MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Hellabrunn Zoo introduces colourful aid for local nature
PU
04/13MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Carefree Easter for the whole family at Hellabrunn Zoo
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn : Meerkats return to Hellabrunn Zoo's Africa geo-zone

06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

[Link]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn

In September 2021, there was great sadness when Hellabrunn Zoo announced the tragic news of the sudden death of all four of its previous meerkat residents due to the unforeseeable collapse of their burrow. The collapse of the unstable burrow system, which occurred overnight, took the animals by surprise. Due to the time of the accident, the keepers were only able to recover lifeless bodies the following morning.

As a result, the meerkat enclosure near the Isar entrance of the zoo was thoroughly examined and upgraded in the past few months: the flooring design and anti-collapse protection were improved. The outdoor area was completely excavated and a better protective base was underlaid to prevent very deep burrowing. In addition, the previous sand was replaced by a new substrate mixture, which is expected to provide increased stability when the meerkats dig their network of underground tunnels.

Some zoos have already had good experiences with the substrate mixture that Hellabrunn is now using to reduce the risk of the tunnel systems collapsing. New planting in the enclosure has also been implemented to strengthen the soil with its root system, thus providing even more stability.

"We have spared no effort to create a beautiful enclosure for our new meerkats with optimal conditions. The availability of craftsmen and materials has somewhat delayed the return of the meerkats, but now the mongoose species can be seen in Hellabrunn again," says Rasem Baban, zoological director of Hellabrunn Zoo. "The African savannah dwellers are undoubtedly a firm favourite with visitors at Hellabrunn. In their natural habitat in Africa, the animals are not considered endangered according to the IUCN list (International Union for Conservation of Nature), but in a zoo with an Africa zone they are important ambassadors for their fellow species and fit perfectly into the community among the reticulated giraffes."

Disclaimer

Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG
05:45aMÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Meerkats return to Hellabrunn Zoo's Africa geo-zone
PU
04/25MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Hellabrunn Zoo introduces colourful aid for local nature
PU
04/13MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Carefree Easter for the whole family at Hellabrunn Zoo
PU
04/01MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : 2G rule for Hellabrunn Zoo to be lifted from Sunday, 3 Apr..
PU
03/24MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Free entry to Hellabrunn Zoo for Ukrainian refugees
PU
01/25MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Legacy gift supports orangutans in Sumatra
PU
01/19MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Price adjustments at Hellabrunn Zoo
PU
01/17HAPPY NEW CALF : First newborn at Hellabrunn Zoo in 2022 is a Murnau-Werdenfels calf
PU
2021MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Hellabrunn Zoo wishes a happy New Year to all and welcomes..
PU
2021MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN : Christmas at Hellabrunn Zoo
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8,32 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 4,48 M 4,73 M 4,73 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,2 M 83,6 M 83,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,21x
EV / Sales 2020 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG
Duration : Period :
Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rasem Baban Chief Executive Officer
Verena Dietl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beatrix Burkhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Evelyne Menges Member-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Zenau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MÜNCHENER TIERPARK HELLABRUNN AG-5.71%84
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.39%44 129
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-32.95%3 160
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-17.38%2 282
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-50.45%1 824
ROUND ONE CORPORATION16.72%1 116