CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK: CCFN) (“CCFNB”), the bank holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. and Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCQB: MYBF) (“Muncy”), the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank and Trust Company, jointly announced that, in connection with their proposed strategic merger of equals, they have received the requisite regulatory approvals and waivers from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to complete their transaction on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated April 17, 2023 and as amended June 21, 2023, by and between CCFNB and Muncy. The consummation of the merger remains subject to the approval by CCFNB and Muncy shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. CCFNB and Muncy expect that the merger transaction will close on or about November 11, 2023.

Previously, on June 21, 2023, CCFNB and Muncy jointly announced that, in connection with their proposed strategic merger of equals, they have agreed to rename their combined bank "Journey Bank" and their combined holding company "Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation."

About CCFNB Bancorp, Inc.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. is a registered financial holding company, headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. has one subsidiary bank, First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. First Columbia Bank & Trust Co. is a full-service community bank, serving a market area in Columbia, Montour, Luzerne, Lycoming, and Northumberland counties. The Bank engages in a full line of personal, business and municipal financial services and alternative investment products, including corporate and personal fiduciary services. The Bank has 12 offices located throughout the communities of Bloomsburg, Berwick, Danville, Benton, Millville, Elysburg and Catawissa. The Bank has 177 employees. As of June 30, 2023, CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. had $960 million in total assets.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank and Trust Company. The Muncy Bank and Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank's ten offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, Montgomery and South Williamsport. The Muncy Bank and Trust Company has 122 employees. As of June 30, 2023, Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. had approximately $663 million in total assets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Participants in Solicitation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830956104/en/