Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTCQB:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (“Bank”), has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, include:

Cash dividend increased to $0.38/share compared to $0.36/share in 2021

Total Assets increased 10% to $617,710,000

Total Deposits increased 15% to $556,076,000

Net Loans increased 11% to $445,883,000

Retained Earnings increased 11% to $53,108,000

Return on Average Assets was 1.14%

Return on Average Equity was 12.57%

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1,732,000 or $1.08 per share, compared to $1,915,000 or $1.19 per share for the same period in 2021.

The Bank’s loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.53% of gross loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.73% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $4,792,000 or 1.06% of gross loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $4,353,000 or 1.07% of gross loans at March 31, 2021. Total deposits increased to $556,076,000 at March 31, 2022, compared to $485,031,000 at March 31, 2021.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $0.38 per share for the first quarter 2022, compared to $0.36 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 6%. The first quarter 2022 dividend represented the 346th consecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its annual dividend payout since 1990.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery. A new Muncy Bank office is scheduled to open in South Williamsport in 2022.

