    MYBF   US62600N1037

MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC.

(MYBF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:46 2022-10-18 am EDT
38.50 USD    0.00%
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

10/18/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTCQB:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (“Bank”), has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, include:

  • Cash dividend increased to $1.15/share compared to $1.09/share in 2021
  • Total Assets increased 1% to $612,571,000
  • Total Deposits increased 4% to $560,280,000
  • Net Loans increased 10% to $465,202,000
  • Retained Earnings increased 8% to $54,968,000
  • Return on Average Assets was 1.05%
  • Return on Average Equity was 12.27%

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $4,830,000 or $3.00 per share, compared to $6,029,000 or $3.75 per share for the same period in 2021. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased to $14,968,000, from $14,037,000 for the same period in 2021. Gains on sales of secondary market mortgages were $101,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1,002,000 for the same period in 2021. In the second and third quarter of 2021, the Bank recorded total gains of $1.1 million in connection with proceeds received on bank-owned life insurance policies as well as a pre-tax loss of $364,000 on prepayment of long-term borrowings.

The Bank’s loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.44% of gross loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.22% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $4,960,000 or 1.05% of gross loans at September 30, 2022, compared to $4,538,000 or 1.06% of gross loans at September 30, 2021. Total deposits increased to $560,280,000 at September 30, 2022, compared to $536,249,000 at September 30, 2021.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $1.15 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.09 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 6%. The third quarter 2022 dividend represented the 348th consecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its annual dividend payout since 1990.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery. A new Muncy Bank office is scheduled to open in South Williamsport in the fourth quarter 2022.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24,0 M - -
Net income 2021 7,64 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,49x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 61,9 M 61,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Glunk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph K. O'Neill CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Robert P. Hager Independent Director
Todd M. Arthur Director
J. Howard Langdon Director
