  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    MYBF   US62600N1037

MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC.

(MYBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. : Announces Listing Upgrade to OTCQB

06/01/2021 | 10:39am EDT
Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCQB:MYBF) has announced that the Company’s common stock has been approved for listing on OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The Company’s shares were previously listed on the OTC Pink® Open Market. The shares will continue to trade under the symbol "MYBF". Trading on OTCQB was effective at the opening of the market on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MYBF/overview.

“The upgrade from OTC Pink to OTCQB will provide increased visibility for our Company and introduce greater exposure to a wider range of potential investors,” said Glunk. “This upgrade marks our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value.”

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery. A new Muncy Bank office is scheduled to open in South Williamsport during 2022.

Source: Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20,3 M - -
Net income 2020 5,75 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,86x
Yield 2020 3,81%
Capitalization 62,1 M 62,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
EV / Sales 2020 3,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert J. Glunk Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph K. O'Neill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert P. Hager Independent Director
Daniel C. Berninger Director
Todd M. Arthur Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC.4.32%62
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.25%497 176
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.85%363 253
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%277 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.32.40%230 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%208 062