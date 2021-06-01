Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. : Announces Listing Upgrade to OTCQB

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCQB:MYBF) has announced that the Company’s common stock has been approved for listing on OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The Company’s shares were previously listed on the OTC Pink® Open Market. The shares will continue to trade under the symbol "MYBF". Trading on OTCQB was effective at the opening of the market on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MYBF/overview.

“The upgrade from OTC Pink to OTCQB will provide increased visibility for our Company and introduce greater exposure to a wider range of potential investors,” said Glunk. “This upgrade marks our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value.”

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery. A new Muncy Bank office is scheduled to open in South Williamsport during 2022.

