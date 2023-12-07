Official MUNCY COLUMBIA FINANCIAL CORPORATION press release

Lance O. Diehl, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CCFN) has announced that the Company’s common stock has been approved for trading on OTC Markets Group Inc.'s OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"). The Company’s shares were previously traded on the Pink® Market. The shares will continue to trade under the symbol "CCFN". Trading on OTCQX was effective at the opening of the market on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“The upgrade from the Pink Market to OTCQX will provide increased visibility for our Company and introduce greater exposure to a wider range of potential investors,” said Diehl. “This upgrade marks our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value.”

ABOUT MUNCY COLUMBIA FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("MCFC") is a registered financial holding company headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. MCFC has one subsidiary bank, Journey Bank, serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Sullivan Counties through 22 banking offices.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation (together with its bank subsidiary, Journey Bank, unless the context otherwise requires, "MCFC") may include beliefs, goals, intentions and expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding MCFC's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to MCFC, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts." "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: (1) costs or difficulties related to integration following the merger; (2) the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and any other savings from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; (7) MCFC's ability to maintain compliance with federal and state laws that regulate its business and capital levels; (8) MCFC's ability to raise capital as needed by its business; and (9) the other factors discussed in other reports MCFC may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). MCFC does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

